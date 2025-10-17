Mumbai Ranks Among Top 5 Happiest Cities In The World: Survey

Mumbai | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai: Mumbai has officially been ranked the fifth happiest city in the world, according to the Time Out Index 2025, marking a proud moment for India’s financial capital. Known for its relentless pace, vibrant culture, and deep sense of community, Mumbai scored an impressive above 95 per cent happiness rating, with residents overwhelmingly stating that their city makes them genuinely happy.

The global survey, conducted by Time Out, gathered responses from over 18,000 people across major cities to assess quality of life, culture, nightlife, affordability and happiness. This year, the top three spots went to Abu Dhabi (UAE), Medellín (Colombia), and Cape Town (South Africa), all celebrated for their social cohesion, creativity, and green urban spaces.

World's happiest cities, 2025.



1. 🇦🇪 Abu Dhabi, UAE

2. 🇨🇴 Medellín, Colombia

3. 🇿🇦 Cape Town, South Africa

4. 🇲🇽 Mexico City, Mexico

5. 🇮🇳 Mumbai, India

6. 🇨🇳 Beijing, China

7. 🇨🇳 Shanghai, China

8. 🇺🇸 Chicago, US

9. 🇪🇸 Seville, Spain

10. 🇦🇺 Melbourne,… — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 11, 2025

Mumbai Outshines Chicago & Melbourne

Mumbai emerged as the only Indian city on the list’s top ten, outshining several global metropolises like Beijing, Chicago and Melbourne. The maximum city is a place that, despite its chaos, offers unmatched warmth, togetherness and joy in everyday experiences, from late-night street food at Marine Drive to the energy of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

According to Time Out, the happiness ranking was based on positive responses to five key statements: “My city makes me happy,” “I feel happier here than elsewhere,” “The people in my city seem happy,” “I find joy in everyday experiences” and “The sense of happiness in my city has grown recently.”

The survey noted that above 95 per cent of Mumbaikars agreed that their city makes them happy, while over 90 per cent said they find joy in its daily rhythm, whether through local festivals, art, or simply the warmth of community life.

Which Cities Are Among Top 10?

Leading the global chart, Abu Dhabi received near-perfect scores for walkability, culture and green spaces, with 96 per cent of residents describing their fellow citizens as positive. Medellín followed, earning praise for its greenery and 'eternal spring' weather, while Cape Town, which also topped Time Out’s 'World’s Best Cities' list, was lauded for its scenic beauty and thriving arts scene. Other cities rounding off the top ten include Mexico City (4th), Mumbai (5th), Beijing (6th), Shanghai (7th), Chicago (8th), Seville (9th) and Melbourne (10th).

