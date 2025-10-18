Mumbai News: BMC G South Ward Conducts Major Demolition Drive, Removes 169 Illegal Structures In Worli

BMC officials oversee the demolition of illegal structures in Madraswadi, Worli | File Photo

Mumbai; On Friday, the G South Ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out a major demolition drive, targeting 169 illegal structures situated near the Mumbai Coastal Road Project and along Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Road in the Madraswadi area of Worli.

Demolition Drive Aimed At Preventing Waterlogging

This enforcement action was part of a focused initiative to remove unauthorised encroachments that were impeding the natural flow of rainwater and exacerbating waterlogging in the locality.

Execution With Safety And Order

The operation was executed with precision by a dedicated team of 35 municipal staff, aided by specialised demolition equipment. To maintain law and order during the demolition, police security was deployed by the Worli Police Station, ensuring that the drive proceeded smoothly and without incident..

