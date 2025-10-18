Mumbai News: MHADA Issues Stop-Work Notice To PM Developer After Worker Dies Due To Lack Of Safety Measures

MHADA To Earn ₹800 Crore By Leasing Surplus BDD Chawl Land; 3 Companies Express Interest | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has issued a stop-work notice to PM Developer after a 45-year-old worker died due to the lack of safety equipment at the construction site. MHADA’s Building Permission Cell issued the notice on October 15.

In addition, on October 10, the Commissioner of Labour, Mumbai, also directed the developer to stop work immediately. The developer’s office is located at Tilak Nagar, MHADA Colony, Chembur.

Fatal Incident At Deepjyoti Building

On October 8, at around 4.40pm, the victim, Yadhmma Balappa, was working at the Deepjyoti Building, which was being redeveloped in Subhash Nagar. He was standing on a wooden platform near the lift area on the 13th floor, plastering the wall, when the platform suddenly broke.

He fell to the ground, sustaining severe head injuries and losing consciousness. Other labourers rushed him to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar (East), where doctors declared him dead before admission.

His relatives alleged that the developer had failed to provide proper safety equipment, which led to his death. On October 10, the Chembur police registered an FIR following an agitation by around 150 labourers against a contractor and a supervisor of Rameshwari Enterprises.

MHADA And Labour Commissioner Step In

The MHADA notice stated, “You are directed to take safety measures on site as per the relevant provisions. However, in the recent incident, it has been observed that you have not followed the safety regulations at the site. The construction site is dangerous to the life, safety, and health of the workers as well as the general public. Therefore, an order prohibiting construction work is being issued until adequate measures are taken to remove the cause of danger at the site and until the inspector is satisfied with the remedial plans. You are instructed to stop work at the site until submission of a no objection certificate (NOC) from the office of the deputy commissioner of Labour, Mumbai Suburban (East).”

The commissioner of labour stated in the order that the inspection has concluded that the construction site is dangerous to the life, safety, and health of the construction workers as well as the general public.

Therefore, an order prohibiting construction work is being issued under the authority vested in it under Rule 263 of the Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2007, until adequate measures are taken to remove the cause of danger at the site and until the Inspector is satisfied with the remedial plan. It has also been noted that further legal action will be taken in case of non-compliance with the said order.

Advocates Stress Safety Compliance

Advocate Bhimesh Mutula, secretary of the Maharashtra State Nurses and Labour Workers’ Association, stated, “The stop-work order is a necessary and appropriate decision for ensuring the safety of workers. There were serious violations of safety rules at the construction site. The lives of workers were at risk due to the lack of basic safety equipment such as helmets, safety belts, scaffolding, and fall protection.”

Also Watch:

He added, “Although the progress of development projects is important, it should not come at the cost of human lives. This is our firm stance. The government and the departments concerned must conduct a physical safety inspection before resuming work and ensure safety compliance, proper compensation, and strict action against the builder is mandatory.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/