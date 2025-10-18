Mumbai News: Iconic Sahakar Talkies In Tilak Nagar Demolished; New 11-Floor Commercial Tower With Cinema To Replace It

Sahakar Talkies demolished |

One of Mumbai’s iconic single-screen cinemas, the Sahakar Talkies in Tilak Nagar, Chembur, has been demolished years after it closed its operations. The talkies, which was located at the Amar Mahal junction, has taken with it its long history. A new 11-floor commercial tower will be constructed on the plot by Superb Reality. Ground levelling is underway now, and construction of the new tower will begin soon.

Owner of the Superb Reality, Shilpin Tater said, “It is an MHADA layout and we purchased it from its original owners. The old structure has been demolished and a new 11-floor single tower will come up in its place, with a floor reserved for a cinema hall.”

The demolition comes years after 60 commercial structures at the Amar Mahal junction were demolished and the road was widened, giving the area a revamped look. The residents of Tilak Nagar, the first MHADA colony in Mumbai to be redeveloped, were waiting for more than 15 years for the cinema hall to be redeveloped. The new cinema hall will have 200 seats.

The old timers of Tilak Nagar remember Sahakar Talkies as the spot, which led to the rise of Chhota Rajan, recalling that he started selling movie tickets in black outside the talkies. The place had been famous for maybe 50 years among the residents of Tilak Nagar, Chembur and Ghatkopar for watching movies in the single-screen theatre with families, along with popcorn and samosa.

Redevelopment Finally Gains Momentum

Manoj Daisaria, who is appointed as the architect for the project, said, “The cinema hall’s redevelopment was pending for years. Sahakar Talkies had some 11 or 17 owners. As all parties agreed and the redevelopment work has commenced.”

Ajay Shete, who has been residing in Tilak Nagar for the last 65 years, said, “Watching a movie at Sahakar Talkies with family was a joy. Sahakar Talkies was a landmark for Tilak Nagar. The entire colony is developed with several shopping centres, other big shops and restaurants. The theatre has been shut for many years, and we have been hearing of its redevelopment plan. The colony needs a new cinema hall and a shopping complex. We are glad to learn that the work has finally started.”