'Celebrate Responsibly, Avoid Burn Mishaps': National Burns Centre Issues Safety Advisory Ahead Of Diwali |

Mumbai: With Diwali celebrations around the corner, the National Burns Centre (NBC) and the Burns Association of India have appealed to citizens to celebrate responsibly and avoid burn-related accidents. The NBC has released a detailed list of dos and don’ts for the safe handling of firecrackers, diyas, and lamps.

Advisory for Safe Firecracker Use

The NBC’s advisory urges people to burst crackers only in open spaces, away from buildings, and to keep a close watch on children.

“Always keep sparklers away from babies, wear close-fitting cotton clothes, and keep a bucket of cold water nearby while lighting crackers,” the advisory states. Crackers should be placed on the ground and ignited from the side to prevent direct exposure.

Citizens have also been warned not to light crackers, candles, or oil lamps indoors, or hold an anar (fountain cracker) in hand while igniting it. The NBC further cautioned against approaching crackers that fail to ignite immediately, as they may explode unexpectedly.

‘Simple Precautions Can Prevent Tragedies’

Dr. Sunil Keswani, Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon at the National Burns Centre, said, “Every year, we see avoidable burn injuries during Diwali because of carelessness or lack of awareness. Simple precautions like wearing cotton clothes, maintaining distance while lighting crackers, and keeping water or a first-aid kit handy can make a big difference. Our aim is to ensure everyone celebrates a safe and accident-free Diwali.”

Burn Injuries Mostly Linked to Anar Crackers

Dr. Keswani advised using a 12-inch phuljhadi to light an anar, noting that eight out of ten burn injuries treated at NBC are caused by anar bursts.

“Using a smaller phuljhadi keeps the hand closer to the burst and increases the risk,” he explained.

First-Aid Measures for Burn Injuries

He emphasized that in case of burns, cold water should be poured continuously on the affected area until the burning sensation subsides.

“Do not apply haldi, toothpaste, ice, or cow dung on burns. The best treatment is to keep the area under running water or immerse it in cold water,” Dr. Keswani added.

Injury Trends During Festivities

According to Dr. Keswani, fathers and children are most prone to cracker-related burns as they typically light fireworks, while women face higher risk of diya-related injuries due to sarees or festive attire catching fire when lamps are placed on the floor. Senior citizens should also be cautious during poojas, as their response time in emergencies may be slower.

Emergency Helpline

For immediate assistance, citizens can contact the 24-hour burns helpline of the National Burns Centre at 022-27793333.