 Mumbai’s Animal Lovers To Hold Candlelight March On Sunday To Mourn Hundreds Of Dogs Killed In Telangana
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai’s Animal Lovers To Hold Candlelight March On Sunday To Mourn Hundreds Of Dogs Killed In Telangana

Mumbai’s Animal Lovers To Hold Candlelight March On Sunday To Mourn Hundreds Of Dogs Killed In Telangana

Animal lovers and activists will hold a candlelight march at Andheri’s Lokhandwala Circle to mourn over 500 stray dogs allegedly poisoned in Telangana. Organised by PAL Foundation, the march seeks justice and strict action against those responsible for the mass killing.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
Animal lovers in Mumbai will gather for a candlelight march seeking justice for over 500 stray dogs killed in Telangana | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 17: In a poignant display of grief and solidarity, hundreds of animal lovers and activists will gather at Lokhandwala Circle in Andheri on Sunday evening for a candlelight march.

The event will be organised in memory of over 500 stray dogs who were reportedly poisoned and killed across several districts in Telangana earlier this month.

Mass culling alleged in Telangana

The silent candle march has been organised by the Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Welfare Foundation to offer a symbolic prayer for justice and peace for the departed animals.

FPJ Shorts
PMC Elections 2026 Results: UBT Shiv Sena Makes Strong Comeback, Wins Five Seats After Years Of Decline
PMC Elections 2026 Results: UBT Shiv Sena Makes Strong Comeback, Wins Five Seats After Years Of Decline
Red Fort Blast Case: Suicide Bomber Umar Un Nabi Appointed At Al-Falah University Without Police Verification, Says ED Chargesheet
Red Fort Blast Case: Suicide Bomber Umar Un Nabi Appointed At Al-Falah University Without Police Verification, Says ED Chargesheet
IND Vs BAN Handshake Row: BCB Clarify Stance After ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Drama, Says Incident Was 'Completely Unintentional'
IND Vs BAN Handshake Row: BCB Clarify Stance After ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Drama, Says Incident Was 'Completely Unintentional'
Mumbai Tragedy: 73-Year-Old Woman Dies After Fire Breaks Out In Andheri West Residential Building
Mumbai Tragedy: 73-Year-Old Woman Dies After Fire Breaks Out In Andheri West Residential Building

It comes in the wake of a chilling mass culling incident in Telangana’s Kamareddy and Hanamkonda districts, where local authorities and newly elected sarpanches allegedly hired professional catchers to eliminate the dogs using lethal injections.

Activists and celebrities to participate

More than 500 animal welfare activists and animal lovers, including local residents, veterinarians, and Bollywood personalities known for their animal advocacy, are said to be joining the march. While the march will mourn the killing of voiceless animals, it will also demand justice for them.

Call for legal action

Roshan Pathak, animal rights advisor at the PAL Foundation, alleged that the act amounted to mass murder and demanded that the administration should face severe consequences under the law.

Also Watch:

Read Also
'Dogesh Bhai Is Real Baddie': Mumbai Stray Dog Spotted Casually Chilling On Rooftop Of A Speeding...
article-image

“Will the Supreme Court still focus on taking a dog from its original home and placing it in a shelter, or will it take strict action against such cruelty? Even such animals have a right to live. If the stray dogs are shifted to shelters, this may occur with all the dogs in the future,” he said, urging local bodies to adhere to the Animal Birth Control rules.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PMC Elections 2026 Results: UBT Shiv Sena Makes Strong Comeback, Wins Five Seats After Years Of...
PMC Elections 2026 Results: UBT Shiv Sena Makes Strong Comeback, Wins Five Seats After Years Of...
Mumbai Tragedy: 73-Year-Old Woman Dies After Fire Breaks Out In Andheri West Residential Building
Mumbai Tragedy: 73-Year-Old Woman Dies After Fire Breaks Out In Andheri West Residential Building
Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Performs India’s First Heart...
Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Performs India’s First Heart...
Mumbai Medical Milestone: Cama & Albless Hospital Creates First Embryo, Becomes State’s First Govt...
Mumbai Medical Milestone: Cama & Albless Hospital Creates First Embryo, Becomes State’s First Govt...
Mumbai BMC Power Struggle Intensifies As Reports Say Shinde's Shiv Sena Demands 2.5-Year Mayor Term;...
Mumbai BMC Power Struggle Intensifies As Reports Say Shinde's Shiv Sena Demands 2.5-Year Mayor Term;...