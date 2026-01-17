Mumbai’s Animal Lovers To Hold Candlelight March On Sunday To Mourn Hundreds Of Dogs Killed In Telangana

Animal lovers in Mumbai will gather for a candlelight march seeking justice for over 500 stray dogs killed in Telangana | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 17: In a poignant display of grief and solidarity, hundreds of animal lovers and activists will gather at Lokhandwala Circle in Andheri on Sunday evening for a candlelight march.

The event will be organised in memory of over 500 stray dogs who were reportedly poisoned and killed across several districts in Telangana earlier this month.

Mass culling alleged in Telangana

The silent candle march has been organised by the Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Welfare Foundation to offer a symbolic prayer for justice and peace for the departed animals.

It comes in the wake of a chilling mass culling incident in Telangana’s Kamareddy and Hanamkonda districts, where local authorities and newly elected sarpanches allegedly hired professional catchers to eliminate the dogs using lethal injections.

Activists and celebrities to participate

More than 500 animal welfare activists and animal lovers, including local residents, veterinarians, and Bollywood personalities known for their animal advocacy, are said to be joining the march. While the march will mourn the killing of voiceless animals, it will also demand justice for them.

Call for legal action

Roshan Pathak, animal rights advisor at the PAL Foundation, alleged that the act amounted to mass murder and demanded that the administration should face severe consequences under the law.

Also Watch:

“Will the Supreme Court still focus on taking a dog from its original home and placing it in a shelter, or will it take strict action against such cruelty? Even such animals have a right to live. If the stray dogs are shifted to shelters, this may occur with all the dogs in the future,” he said, urging local bodies to adhere to the Animal Birth Control rules.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/