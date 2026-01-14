'Dogesh Bhai Is Real Baddie': Mumbai Stray Dog Spotted Casually Chilling On Rooftop Of A Speeding Rikshaw - Viral Video

Dogesh Bhai’ is back online, and once again, the internet can’t decide whether to laugh, clap, or panic. A viral video making the rounds on social media shows an unusually calm stray dog perched on the roof of a moving auto-rickshaw, navigating a busy road packed with commuters.

At first glance, it looks like any other crowded street. But within seconds, viewers spot the unexpected passenger sitting comfortably on top of the auto as it moves through traffic, unfazed and almost regal.

Stray dog’s calm demeanour sparks mixed reactions

While the dog appears relaxed, the situation itself raised eyebrows. Surrounded by fast-moving vehicles, the stunt looked dangerous, prompting concern for the animal’s safety. Many users admitted they were torn between amusement and worry, calling the sight both hilarious and nerve-wracking.

The clip is believed to be from Mumbai, with the caption simply reading “Streets of Mumbai,” adding to its local flavour and relatability.

Social media can’t look away

Shared on Instagram by user nnimish_kodilkar, the video has already crossed 770,000 views, drawing thousands of comments. Some users hailed the dog as a fearless legend, while others questioned why no one intervened.

Comments ranged from light-hearted praise like “Dogesh Bhai energy” to serious concerns about animal welfare, with users pointing out the risks of such incidents on congested city roads.

Why the video also raises safety concerns

While viral animal videos often bring joy, experts frequently warn against encouraging or glorifying risky behaviour involving animals. Sudden braking, sharp turns, or collisions could have had severe consequences for the dog, especially on crowded urban roads like those in Mumbai.

Despite the concerns, ‘Dogesh Bhai’ has undeniably captured public imagination once again, symbolising the unpredictable charm of Indian streets. Calm, carefree, and completely unbothered, the dog’s rooftop ride has become yet another reminder of why the internet loves unexpected moments.