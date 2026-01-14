 Japan PM Sanae Takaichi & South Korea President Drum Jam Together On BTS' 'Dynamite' & More; Video Goes Viral
A Japan–South Korea summit took an unexpected turn when Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and President Lee Jae Myung shared a surprise drum session. Videos of them playing to BTS’s Dynamite and Golden went viral. Both leaders said the moment symbolised harmony, cultural connection, and hopes for closer bilateral cooperation

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 08:15 PM IST
article-image

What was expected to be a formal diplomatic engagement between Japan and South Korea took an unexpectedly upbeat turn, capturing global attention for all the right reasons.

A routine summit between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ended with an unplanned, yet heartwarming, musical moment. Videos circulating online show the two leaders participating in an impromptu drum jam, instantly sparking buzz across social media platforms.

The light-hearted session featured beats from “Golden,” a track from Netflix’s K-Pop Demon Hunters, and BTS’s worldwide hit “Dynamite.” The clip stood out as a rare moment of informality in high-level diplomacy, delighting K-pop fans and casual viewers alike.

“Awkward at first, meaningful in the end”

In a post shared after the meeting, President Lee described the drumming experience as symbolic. According to a translated version of his message, the performance initially felt slightly uncomfortable, but gradually evolved into a shared rhythm, much like diplomatic cooperation itself.

He revealed that playing the drums had been a long-standing personal aspiration. The opportunity to do so alongside the Japanese prime minister made the moment even more special, allowing both leaders to connect beyond policy discussions and official statements.

Music as a metaphor for bilateral relations

President Lee drew parallels between the drum session and Japan–South Korea relations, expressing hope that both countries could respect differences while moving forward in harmony. He noted that the exchange of music allowed for an emotional connection that formal talks often cannot achieve.

article-image

A thoughtful surprise planned in advance

Prime Minister Takaichi later shared that the musical moment was not entirely spontaneous. She revealed that during a previous meeting at the APEC summit last year, President Lee had mentioned his wish to play the drums someday. Remembering this, she arranged the surprise performance as a thoughtful gesture.

The leaders performed two globally popular tracks, including “Golden,” which recently won Best Original Song at the Golden Globes, and BTS’s “Dynamite,” one of the most streamed K-pop songs worldwide.

