'Things India Does Better Than France': Foreign Woman's List Praising The Country Goes Viral - Watch Video

A French woman living in India has captured social media attention after sharing a heartfelt list of things she feels India does better than her home country, France. Her observations, posted on Instagram, have struck a chord with users across platforms, sparking widespread appreciation and discussion.

French expat’s instagram post goes viral

In an Instagram post titled “Things India Does Better Than France”, a user named Freldaway, who describes herself as a French woman who moved to India for work, reflected on the everyday experiences that made her fall in love with the country. Drawing from her life in India, she highlighted five aspects that stood out to her the most.

Street food culture that feels personal

One of the first things Freldaway praised was India’s vibrant street food culture. She spoke about the sheer variety of food available at affordable prices, almost everywhere one goes. Beyond taste, she appreciated the warmth that comes with it, casual conversations with vendors and even flipping through local newspapers while eating, something she felt added a personal touch to daily life.

Indian jewellery was another standout for her. She admired its unapologetic maximalism, celebrating stacked bangles, jhumkas, rings and necklaces. According to her, the bold colours and statement designs make Indian jewellery both fashionable and expressive, a style she openly embraced after moving to the country.

Freldaway's post

Comfortable night travel by bus and train

Comparing long-distance travel in India and France, Freldaway praised India’s sleeper AC buses and trains. She noted that overnight journeys by road or rail in India are not only comfortable but also scenic. Encouraging travellers to skip flights when possible, she highlighted how waking up to changing landscapes adds to the travel experience, something India’s vast rail and road network makes possible.

Indian hair care and beauty traditions

Indian hair care practices also made her list. From traditional oiling routines to protective hairstyles and naturally strong hair genetics, she expressed admiration for how deeply hair care is embedded in everyday life. She humorously compared it to her own fine hair, saying many Indians could easily star in shampoo commercials.

Hospitality that leaves a lasting impression

Ending her list on an emotional note, Freldaway spoke about India’s hospitality. She shared experiences of being welcomed into homes, offered food, and included in cultural exchanges. According to her, the kindness and openness she experienced made her feel truly at home, adding that she wished France showed the same warmth towards foreigners.