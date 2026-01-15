 Watch Child’s Unexpected Response When UP CM Yogi Adityanath Asked 'Kya Chahiye?'
A video of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sharing a light moment with a child has gone viral. During Makar Sankranti celebrations in Gorakhpur, the child whispered “I want chips” when asked about his wish, making the CM laugh. The clip, posted on X, garnered over 23,000 views within hours.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | X/@erbmjha

Gorakhpur: A video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sharing a light moment with a child is winning hearts on social media. The video shows the Chief Minister asking a child what he wanted. After asking him two or three times, the child innocently whispered in his ear, "I want chips." Hearing this, the Chief Minister burst out laughing, and others present also joined in.

The video has gone viral on social media and has received more than 23,000 views within just a few hours of being posted on X. The video is from Makar Sankranti.

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti in Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered khichdi at the Gorakhnath Temple early on Thursday morning.

At around 3:40 a.m., CM Yogi arrived at the temple’s sanctum sanctorum and performed ritualistic worship of Guru Gorakhnath in accordance with Nath tradition. He also blew the traditional whistle hanging around his neck and bowed in reverence.

article-image

Later, while Yogi Adityanath was meeting devotees and members of the public at his residence, a small child approached him seeking his blessings.

