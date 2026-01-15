Watch Child’s Unexpected Response When UP CM Yogi Adityanath Asked 'Kya Chahiye?'

Viral video screengrab | X/@erbmjha

Gorakhpur: A video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sharing a light moment with a child is winning hearts on social media. The video shows the Chief Minister asking a child what he wanted. After asking him two or three times, the child innocently whispered in his ear, "I want chips." Hearing this, the Chief Minister burst out laughing, and others present also joined in.

Yogiji - Kya chahiye



Kid - Chips...Chips



Cutest video on the internet today 😂 pic.twitter.com/JQeNYLx2yI — BALA (@erbmjha) January 15, 2026

The video has gone viral on social media and has received more than 23,000 views within just a few hours of being posted on X. The video is from Makar Sankranti.

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti in Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered khichdi at the Gorakhnath Temple early on Thursday morning.

At around 3:40 a.m., CM Yogi arrived at the temple’s sanctum sanctorum and performed ritualistic worship of Guru Gorakhnath in accordance with Nath tradition. He also blew the traditional whistle hanging around his neck and bowed in reverence.

Later, while Yogi Adityanath was meeting devotees and members of the public at his residence, a small child approached him seeking his blessings.