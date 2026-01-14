 UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Offer Khichdi On Makar Sankranti At Gorakhnath Temple
On Thursday, during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will offer the devotional khichdi to Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath. While millions of devotees paid their obeisance a day ahead of the festival in the temple.

Updated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Gorakhpur: The main festival of Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Thursday, but a day earlier, the Gorakhnath Temple witnessed an overwhelming outpouring of devotion on Wednesday. From the early hours of the morning, long queues of devotees extended from the temple complex to the outer areas as they arrived to offer sacred khichdi to Shiva avatar Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath.

Devotees had begun assembling at the Gorakhnath Temple from Tuesday night itself. As soon as the temple gates opened on Wednesday morning, the ritual offering of khichdi commenced.

Amid the massive gathering, the temple echoed with chants of “Jai Guru Gorakhnath.” Devotees from across Uttar Pradesh, neighbouring Bihar, and the friendly nation of Nepal, praying for prosperity and well-being, offered khichdi in a disciplined manner.

They also worshipped the deities in the temple complex and paid homage at the samadhis of late Mahant Baba Gambhirnath, late Mahant Digvijaynath, and late Mahant Avadyanath, seeking their blessings.

To ensure smooth movement, devotees were guided through separate entry and exit gates with proper barricading, and a bhandara was arranged for them.

Yogi Govt Holds Registration Camps To Boost Welfare Of Construction Workers
article-image

Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has been staying at the Gorakhnath Temple since Tuesday night, personally monitored all arrangements to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees. He reviewed the preparations during a late-night inspection on Tuesday and again toured the premises on Wednesday morning.

During his stay, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the temple gaushala on Wednesday morning, fed jaggery to the cows with his own hands, and issued instructions for their proper care. While reviewing the arrangements, he warmly interacted with children who had come with their parents, blessed them, and distributed chocolates.

