 Uttar Pradesh News: Crop Insurance Claimed On Water-Filled Belasagar Pond In Mahoba Under PMFBY
A major PMFBY scam has surfaced in Mahoba, where fraudsters claimed crop insurance by showing mustard cultivation inside the water-filled Belasagar pond, part of an estimated Rs 40 crore fraud, with 34 accused jailed and multiple FIRs registered.

UP State BureauUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 02:02 AM IST
article-image
Authorities uncover a major crop insurance fraud after mustard cultivation was falsely shown inside Mahoba’s historic Belasagar pond | File Photo

Mahoba, Jan 14: A major scam under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district, where fraudsters allegedly claimed crop insurance by showing mustard cultivation inside the historic, water-filled Belasagar pond. Investigations have revealed that the scam is far wider in scope, involving forests, hills, government land and even temple property.

Belasagar pond falsely shown as farmland

According to officials, the Belasagar pond, spread over around 120 bighas in the Kulphar tehsil area, was falsely shown as agricultural land. Six individuals reportedly insured a non-existent mustard crop on this submerged land and received compensation. Insurance claim payments were transferred to bank accounts located not only in Mahoba but also in districts such as Jhansi and Jalaun.

₹40 crore fraud suspected

The case forms part of a larger estimated ₹40 crore fraud linked to the Kharif 2024 season. Probe findings suggest that fake sharecroppers were created on paper to claim losses due to natural disasters on land where cultivation was impossible. Similar irregularities have now been detected for the Rabi 2024 season as well.

Demand for high-level probe

Farmer organisations have demanded a high-level inquiry, alleging manipulation of insurance data by concerned companies.

FIRs registered, arrests made

The agriculture department confirmed that multiple FIRs have been registered across several police stations in the district. So far, 34 accused, including insurance company officials, have been sent to jail. One agriculture department employee has been suspended, and authorities say further arrests and recoveries are likely as the investigation continues.

