UP: Inquiry Confirms Gross Negligence At Badaun District Women’s Hospital After Woman Delivers Stillborn Baby On Floor

Badaun: An official inquiry into the December 22 incident at the District Women’s Hospital in Badaun has confirmed serious negligence by hospital staff, officials said on Tuesday. The probe was ordered after a video showing a woman in labour lying unattended on the hospital floor went viral on social media.

According to the inquiry report, Savita, a resident of Sirsouli village, was brought to the hospital for delivery but was left unattended in the gallery of the 100-bed building despite the availability of stretchers and wheelchairs. She later delivered a stillborn baby in the gallery.

CCTV footage examined during the investigation revealed that two outsourced security guards on duty failed to shift the woman to the labour room. It was also found that a regular hospital employee present at the scene did not provide necessary assistance. Following the findings, the two outsourced guards have been removed from service, while suspension has been recommended against the regular employee concerned. The Chief Medical Superintendent has been issued a strict warning and directed to strengthen supervision and patient handling arrangements. Officials said further action would be taken if such lapses are repeated.