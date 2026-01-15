 UP: Inquiry Confirms Gross Negligence At Badaun District Women’s Hospital After Woman Delivers Stillborn Baby On Floor
An official probe into a viral video from Badaun’s District Women’s Hospital confirmed staff negligence after a woman in labour was left unattended, leading to a stillbirth. Two guards were removed and action recommended against a staffer.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 02:47 AM IST
An official inquiry into the December 22 incident at the District Women’s Hospital in Badaun has confirmed serious negligence by hospital staff, officials said on Tuesday. | X

Badaun: An official inquiry into the December 22 incident at the District Women’s Hospital in Badaun has confirmed serious negligence by hospital staff, officials said on Tuesday. The probe was ordered after a video showing a woman in labour lying unattended on the hospital floor went viral on social media.

According to the inquiry report, Savita, a resident of Sirsouli village, was brought to the hospital for delivery but was left unattended in the gallery of the 100-bed building despite the availability of stretchers and wheelchairs. She later delivered a stillborn baby in the gallery.

