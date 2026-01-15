ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against 18 Accused In UP Exam Paper Leak Case

Enforcement Directorate files a supplementary chargesheet in the 2023 Uttar Pradesh recruitment exam paper leak case in Lucknow | File Photo

Lucknow, Jan 14: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against 18 accused, including alleged mastermind Rajeev Nayan Mishra, in connection with the leak of the 2023 Constable Civil Police and RO-ARO recruitment examination papers in Uttar Pradesh.

Chargesheet filed before special court

The chargesheet has been submitted before the Special PMLA court at the CBI court in Lucknow. According to officials, the investigation established the existence of an organised gang involved in leaking multiple recruitment examination papers for financial gain.

Link between multiple paper leaks

The ED probe revealed that money generated from the RO-ARO Examination-2023 paper leak was later used to facilitate the leak of the Constable Civil Police recruitment examination. Investigators said this showed a systematic and well-planned operation aimed at exploiting competitive examinations.

Assets worth Rs 1.02 crore attached

Earlier, the ED had attached assets worth approximately ₹1.02 crore belonging to the accused under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). These assets were identified as proceeds of crime generated through illegal examination activities.

Financial trail examined

Officials stated that financial transactions, digital evidence and links between accused individuals were examined to trace the flow of funds and establish the chain of offences. The agency said further legal proceedings would continue based on the court’s directions.

Also Watch:

Read Also Uttar Pradesh News: ED Conducts Raids Over Fake Degree Money Laundering Case

Concerns over exam integrity

The case has highlighted serious concerns over the integrity of recruitment examinations in the state and the use of organised financial networks to manipulate competitive processes.