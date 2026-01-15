 ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against 18 Accused In UP Exam Paper Leak Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshED Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against 18 Accused In UP Exam Paper Leak Case

ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against 18 Accused In UP Exam Paper Leak Case

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a supplementary chargesheet against 18 accused, including alleged mastermind Rajeev Nayan Mishra, in the 2023 UP recruitment exam paper leak case, citing organised laundering of proceeds to fund multiple exam leaks.

UP State BureauUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 01:57 AM IST
article-image
Enforcement Directorate files a supplementary chargesheet in the 2023 Uttar Pradesh recruitment exam paper leak case in Lucknow | File Photo

Lucknow, Jan 14: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against 18 accused, including alleged mastermind Rajeev Nayan Mishra, in connection with the leak of the 2023 Constable Civil Police and RO-ARO recruitment examination papers in Uttar Pradesh.

Chargesheet filed before special court

The chargesheet has been submitted before the Special PMLA court at the CBI court in Lucknow. According to officials, the investigation established the existence of an organised gang involved in leaking multiple recruitment examination papers for financial gain.

Link between multiple paper leaks

FPJ Shorts
'RJD Will Merge With My Party': Tej Pratap After Hosting Lalu Yadav At His Feast
'RJD Will Merge With My Party': Tej Pratap After Hosting Lalu Yadav At His Feast
Zubeen Garg Was Severely Intoxicated, Refused Life Jacket Before Drowning: Singapore Police
Zubeen Garg Was Severely Intoxicated, Refused Life Jacket Before Drowning: Singapore Police
Jyot India Foundation To Host Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Conclave 4.0 In Mumbai Highlighting Global Justice, Policy, And Civilisational Wisdom
Jyot India Foundation To Host Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Conclave 4.0 In Mumbai Highlighting Global Justice, Policy, And Civilisational Wisdom
UP: Inquiry Confirms Gross Negligence At Badaun District Women’s Hospital After Woman Delivers Stillborn Baby On Floor
UP: Inquiry Confirms Gross Negligence At Badaun District Women’s Hospital After Woman Delivers Stillborn Baby On Floor

The ED probe revealed that money generated from the RO-ARO Examination-2023 paper leak was later used to facilitate the leak of the Constable Civil Police recruitment examination. Investigators said this showed a systematic and well-planned operation aimed at exploiting competitive examinations.

Assets worth Rs 1.02 crore attached

Earlier, the ED had attached assets worth approximately ₹1.02 crore belonging to the accused under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). These assets were identified as proceeds of crime generated through illegal examination activities.

Financial trail examined

Officials stated that financial transactions, digital evidence and links between accused individuals were examined to trace the flow of funds and establish the chain of offences. The agency said further legal proceedings would continue based on the court’s directions.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: ED Conducts Raids Over Fake Degree Money Laundering Case
article-image

Concerns over exam integrity

The case has highlighted serious concerns over the integrity of recruitment examinations in the state and the use of organised financial networks to manipulate competitive processes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jyot India Foundation To Host Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Conclave 4.0 In Mumbai Highlighting Global...
Jyot India Foundation To Host Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Conclave 4.0 In Mumbai Highlighting Global...
UP: Inquiry Confirms Gross Negligence At Badaun District Women’s Hospital After Woman Delivers...
UP: Inquiry Confirms Gross Negligence At Badaun District Women’s Hospital After Woman Delivers...
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Urges SP Cadre To Gear Up For 2027 UP Polls
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Urges SP Cadre To Gear Up For 2027 UP Polls
Uttar Pradesh News: Crop Insurance Claimed On Water-Filled Belasagar Pond In Mahoba Under PMFBY
Uttar Pradesh News: Crop Insurance Claimed On Water-Filled Belasagar Pond In Mahoba Under PMFBY
ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against 18 Accused In UP Exam Paper Leak Case
ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against 18 Accused In UP Exam Paper Leak Case