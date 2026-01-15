Jyot India Foundation To Host Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Conclave 4.0 In Mumbai Highlighting Global Justice, Policy, And Civilisational Wisdom

The Jyot India Foundation, supported by the Ministry of External Affairs, will host the "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Conclave 4.0" from January 16–22, 2026, at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan. |

Lucknow: The Jyot India Foundation, supported by the Ministry of External Affairs, will host the "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Conclave 4.0" from January 16–22, 2026, at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan. Guided by Jainacharya Yugbhushansuriji Maharaj, this edition centers on the theme "Sankraman Kaal" (An Era of Transition). The event commemorates 75 years of the Indian Constitution by blending contemporary legal frameworks with ancient civilizational wisdom.

The conclave employs a "three-engine" strategy to engage policymakers, youth, and the general public through high-impact dialogues and a 25,000 sq. ft. exhibition. High-profile attendees include Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. By exploring twelve transformative principles, the initiative aims to propose a blueprint for a fair and stable world order rooted in the "Rule of Justice." This partnership highlights India’s role in shaping global policy through a unique synthesis of modern governance and millennia-old heritage.