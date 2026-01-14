Yogi Govt Holds Registration Camps To Boost Welfare Of Construction Workers

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi government is consistently working to strengthen the social security framework for construction workers and ensure the direct delivery of welfare benefits to them. In this direction, the Uttar Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board organized awareness and registration camps on Wednesday at the Mohanlalganj, Buddheshwar, and Barabirwa (Aashiana) labour hubs in Lucknow. The objective of these camps was to widely publicize the welfare schemes available for registered construction workers and to facilitate on-the-spot registration and renewal.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government has accorded top priority to improving workers’ living standards, securing their children’s education, ensuring health protection, and promoting social dignity.

As part of this commitment, such camps are being organized regularly. The initiative received an encouraging response, with a large number of workers showing keen interest in the schemes and completing their registration during the camps.

At the camps, construction workers were provided detailed information about key welfare schemes of the Board, including the Kanya Vivah Sahayta Yojana, Matritva, Shishu Evam Baalika Madad Yojana, Sant Ravidas Education Promotion Scheme, Nirmaan Kamgar Mrtyu Va Divyangta Sahayta Yojana, and the Atal Residential School Scheme. Eligible workers were registered on the spot to ensure immediate access to benefits.

Special emphasis was laid on promoting maximum applications for admission to Classes 6 and 9 under the Atal Residential School Scheme for the academic session 2026–27. Workers with a minimum of three years of service under the Board were encouraged to apply for their children, highlighting the scheme as a pathway to a secure and bright future.

The camps were organized with the active support of the Vigyan Foundation and other implementing agencies, along with Labour Enforcement Officers Shakti Rai, Santosh Kumar, and Sunil Kumar.

Officials stressed the importance of timely registration and renewal to avail benefits under various schemes. Additional Labour Commissioner, Lucknow region, Kalpana Srivastava, stated that registration with the Board and timely renewal, as per prescribed norms, are mandatory to receive benefits. Workers can register or renew their registration through CSC e-District Centers, CSC e-Governance Centers, or the Board’s official website, upbocw.in.