PRAGATI Reflects New India’s Outcome-Driven Governance: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Addressing a special press conference on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that ‘PRAGATI’ embodies the administrative framework envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, first conceptualized during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat and further institutionalised at the national level after 2014. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) is not merely a platform for reviewing major infrastructure projects, but a powerful reflection of the new work culture of New India. “

He noted that PRAGATI has demonstrated that when intent, technology, and accountability converge, effective outcomes naturally follow. He added, “By strengthening digital governance and cooperative federalism, ‘PRAGATI’ has emerged as a robust mechanism for resolving complex issues through seamless inter-ministerial and inter-departmental coordination.”

Tracing its origins, the Chief Minister said, “The model originated in Gujarat in 2003 as SWAGAT (State-Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology), a pioneering initiative aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in grievance redressal. This framework later evolved into the national PRAGATI platform, reinforcing the spirit of Team India across mega infrastructure projects, social welfare schemes, and systemic reforms.”

The Chief Minister emphasised that PRAGATI is not just a review mechanism, but a transformative governance reform. He noted, “It has shifted administration from a file-driven approach to outcome-oriented field execution, significantly accelerating decision-making, eliminating delays and cost overruns, and establishing clear accountability and coordination between the Centre and the states.”

Highlighting its national impact, he said that PRAGATI has expedited projects worth over ₹86 lakh crore. Of these, 377 major projects are directly reviewed by the Prime Minister, while 2,958 of the 3,162 identified issues have been resolved, underscoring the platform’s effectiveness and credibility.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister said, “PRAGATI has been a game-changer for the state, propelling it into a leading role in the country’s infrastructure growth. Landmark initiatives, including an extensive expressway network, the nation’s largest railway network, expanded metro and air connectivity, India’s first rapid rail system, inland waterways, and ropeway projects, have progressed on schedule due to continuous monitoring and swift resolution of challenges.”

He further informed that Uttar Pradesh currently holds the country’s largest infrastructure portfolio, comprising 330 projects valued at ₹10.48 lakh crore. These span key sectors such as transport, energy, urban development, healthcare, and industrial growth. Of these, 128 projects worth ₹2.37 lakh crore have already been completed and commissioned, while 202 projects valued at ₹8.11 lakh crore are progressing within stipulated timelines.

The Chief Minister said, “In keeping with the government’s clear intent, all obstacles are being systematically removed to fast-track projects while ensuring quality and timely completion. In this process, ‘PRAGATI’ has emerged as a strong institutional backbone for effective implementation.”

He stated that the PRAGATI model has played a pivotal role in positioning Uttar Pradesh as a leading state in the sectors of railways, highways, and logistics.

In today’s competitive environment, delays in projects, MoUs, or statutory approvals can drive investors to other states. PRAGATI has provided a powerful mechanism to ensure projects are completed within stipulated timelines, compressing processes that once took years into months, and those that took months into days.

The Chief Minister informed that 65 major projects worth ₹4.19 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh are currently being monitored under PRAGATI. Of these, 26 projects have been completed and commissioned, while 39 projects are at various stages of implementation.

He further said, “The PRAGATI portal has effectively eliminated inter-agency bottlenecks in the state. Departments including Revenue, Pollution Control Board, Forest, Urban Development, and Panchayati Raj are working in coordination on a single digital platform to ensure swift resolution of issues. This has enabled rapid progress in critical sectors such as highways, railways, power, and telecommunications, establishing PRAGATI as a benchmark for good governance.”

The Chief Minister noted that out of 515 identified issues in the state, 494, nearly 96 percent, have been resolved. Similarly, under PRAGATI, 278 out of 287 issues, or 97 percent, have been successfully addressed. This high resolution rate reflects administrative efficiency, clear accountability, and decisive leadership.

He said, “Technology-driven platforms like PRAGATI have transformed Uttar Pradesh from a bottleneck state into a breakthrough state. The state government has moved beyond the role of a facilitator to that of an accelerator, actively driving project execution.”

Read Also Uttar Pradesh: Magh Mela Gears Up For Makar Sankranti Snan On January 15

The Chief Minister added that PRAGATI has further strengthened the spirit of Team India. With seamless coordination between the Centre and the state, governance today is focused on solutions rather than merely identifying problems.

He noted that prior to 2014, projects were often approved but remained stalled, whereas now every foundation stone is laid with a defined completion timeline and subjected to regular, structured reviews.

Emphasising the broader impact, the Chief Minister said that time-bound project execution accelerates development and generates employment opportunities.

On behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership, which has provided a clear direction and momentum to governance and development.