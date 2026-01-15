Mayawati Says BSP Will Go It Alone In UP Polls, Bats For Dignity Of Brahmins Over 'Bati Chokha' Politics

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati | ANI

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Thursday announced that the BSP will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on its own, asserting that alliances have repeatedly harmed the party.

Addressing reporters on her birthday, she made a strong pitch for upper caste support, saying Brahmins need samman, not bati chokha, stressing dignity, respect and meaningful participation over token gestures.

Mayawati alleged that successive governments have merely renamed and continued welfare schemes originally launched by the BSP. She said rival parties were trying to weaken her party through misinformation and conspiracies but added that the BSP was determined to give a “befitting reply” and form the government in Uttar Pradesh for the fifth time.

Targeting the BJP and the Congress, she said caste-based parties were adopting different tactics to divide the BSP’s social base. Referring to recent political developments, Mayawati claimed that even legislators from the BJP and the Congress had expressed resentment over neglect, which she said reflected growing discontent within those parties.

The BSP chief reiterated that her party has consistently given due representation to Brahmins and other upper castes. “Brahmins do not want tokenism. They want respect and real participation,” she said, adding that a future BSP government would take full care of the interests of Brahmins, Kshatriyas and the Vaishya community. She asserted that the BSP is the only party that has respected all castes and religions.

Accusing past governments of discrimination, Mayawati said that no national mourning was declared after the death of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, which she described as a sign of neglect towards the movement he built. She alleged that injustice was being done to several communities, including Muslims, under the current political system.

She claimed that during BSP rule, the state had remained free from major communal riots and that her government had ensured the welfare of all sections, including Yadavs. “Our governments worked for social harmony and law and order,” she said.

Looking ahead to the assembly elections, Mayawati said the BSP would leave no stone unturned. “All sections of society are unhappy today and are looking towards the BSP,” she said, urging people not to be misled again.

Explaining her decision to avoid alliances, Mayawati said tie-ups had historically damaged the BSP, particularly by diverting upper caste votes to what she described as casteist parties. “That is why all parties want an alliance with us,” she said. “In the future, the BSP will contest all elections alone. Only when we are confident of getting full support from upper castes will we think of alliances, and that will take years.”

On her birthday, Mayawati also said the BSP had brought positive changes in the lives of Dalits and would continue to work for dignity, social justice and equal respect for all communities.