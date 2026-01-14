JKSA Urges PM Modi, Jaishankar To Evacuate Indian Students Stranded in Iran

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to immediately initiate evacuation measures for Kashmiri students and other Indian citizens stranded in Iran amid a rapidly worsening security situation.

In a statement, the association said the deepening crisis has triggered widespread fear and anxiety across Kashmir, with parents increasingly distressed over the safety of their children. Although the Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued an advisory asking students to leave Iran through self-arranged means, JKSA noted that no formal evacuation plan has been announced so far.

The association stressed that self-arranged exits are unsafe and impractical for many students due to volatile ground conditions, logistical hurdles, financial limitations, and poor connectivity. The lack of an organised evacuation mechanism, it said, has only compounded the uncertainty and hardship faced by students and their families.

JKSA National Convenor Nasir Khuehami said the organisation has full faith in the Ministry of External Affairs and acknowledged the government’s efforts to protect Indians abroad. However, he said the gravity of the situation demands swift and coordinated diplomatic action. The association called for a clear evacuation framework, dedicated emergency helplines, and secure transit corridors to ensure students can return home safely and with dignity.