 'Leave By Available Means Of Transport': India Issues Stern Advisory For Indians Living In Iran As Protests Escalate
The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued a fresh advisory urging Indian nationals to leave the country using available means, including commercial flights, amid escalating protests. It asked Indians to avoid protest areas, remain cautious, stay in touch with the embassy and keep travel documents ready. The MEA has also advised against travel to Iran until further notice.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Iran protests |

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5 January 2025, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," the advisory read.

The embassy further urged, "It is reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments."

"All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard," the embassy said.

The embassy also shared the emergency contact helplines of the Indian Embassy. Mobile numbers: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359. Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.

The embassy also urged Indians to register with the Indian Embassy if they have not yet done so. https://www.meaers.com/request/home is the link for registration. The link is also available on the Embassy’s website. The embassy said that, in case any Indian national is unable to register due to internet disruptions in Iran, their families in India are requested to do so.

Just after the embassy, Ministry Of External Affairs also issued a statement.

"In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice," the statement read.

