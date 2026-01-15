 'This Morally So Wrong!' Internet Trolls Mary Kom For Mocking Ex-Husband Publicly & Saying, 'Mere Earning Se Sab Kuch Milgaya'
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'This Morally So Wrong!' Internet Trolls Mary Kom For Mocking Ex-Husband Publicly & Saying, 'Mere Earning Se Sab Kuch Milgaya'

'This Morally So Wrong!' Internet Trolls Mary Kom For Mocking Ex-Husband Publicly & Saying, 'Mere Earning Se Sab Kuch Milgaya'

Six-time world champion Mary Kom revealed on Aap Ki Adalat that she divorced her husband after alleged cheating and financial exploitation. Claiming he misused her money and took loans in her name, she said trust was broken. The revelations triggered massive online backlash, with netizens trolling her for publicly criticising her husband

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 05:07 PM IST
article-image

Six-time world boxing champion M.C. Mary Kom has finally spoken openly about her divorce, ending years of speculation around the breakdown of her 20-year marriage. Appearing on Rajat Sharma’s popular TV show Aap Ki Adalat, the Olympic medallist made some of her most candid and controversial statements yet, triggering intense debate and online trolling.

“I was cheated, not the other way around”

During the interview, Mary Kom firmly rejected claims that she abandoned her family or husband. “Maine ditch nahin kiya. Usne cheat kiya, usne ditch kiya,” she said, alleging betrayal and financial misconduct. According to the boxing icon, she kept the matter private for nearly two years before deciding to speak out.

She claimed that the trust she placed in her husband, Karung Onkholer (also known as Onler), was deeply shaken when she discovered financial irregularities linked to her own accounts.

FPJ Shorts
S J Poddar Academy’s Budding Tennis Star Maitre Sharma Wins Arozo Tennis Championship
S J Poddar Academy’s Budding Tennis Star Maitre Sharma Wins Arozo Tennis Championship
Jharkhand Police Reach Ranchi ED Office To Investigate Allegations Of Assault On Accused During Questioning
Jharkhand Police Reach Ranchi ED Office To Investigate Allegations Of Assault On Accused During Questioning
Bangladesh Cricket Board Removes Nazmul Islam As Head Of Finance Committee For Making Defamatory Remarks
Bangladesh Cricket Board Removes Nazmul Islam As Head Of Finance Committee For Making Defamatory Remarks
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 41.08% Voter Turnout Till 3.30 pm - Will It Surpass 2017 Numbers?
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 41.08% Voter Turnout Till 3.30 pm - Will It Surpass 2017 Numbers?

Allegations of financial exploitation

One of the most startling revelations was Mary Kom’s claim that her husband allegedly took loans in her name and depleted her bank accounts without her knowledge. “When I found out, I started shivering,” she recalled, adding that she never checked her finances because she trusted him as her life partner.

She also dismissed long-held narratives around her husband’s sacrifices, questioning claims that he gave up a promising football career to manage the household. Her blunt remarks, suggesting he neither had a stable career nor income, sparked immediate controversy.

Sacrifices, motherhood, and emotional toll

Mary Kom spoke emotionally about the personal cost of her sporting career, saying she missed watching her children grow up and could not always be present as a mother. “How can I stay happy with someone like this after everything I sacrificed?” she asked, explaining why she chose to walk away from the marriage.

Internet turns judge and jury

Social media reactions were swift and sharply divided. While some sympathised with Mary Kom, a large section of the internet accused her of publicly humiliating her husband. Critics questioned why she praised him for years, including in her 2013 autobiography Unbreakable, only to now label him a freeloader and cheat.

One viral comment read, “This is morally wrong. She could have handled it privately instead of washing dirty linen in public.” Another user flipped the narrative, asking whether reactions would be the same if gender roles were reversed.

Some commenters went further, accusing Mary Kom of reinforcing stereotypes about financially independent women and commitment, while others argued her remarks insult homemakers by equating unpaid domestic work with unemployment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'This Morally So Wrong!' Internet Trolls Mary Kom For Mocking Ex-Husband Publicly & Saying, 'Mere...
'This Morally So Wrong!' Internet Trolls Mary Kom For Mocking Ex-Husband Publicly & Saying, 'Mere...
Watch Child’s Unexpected Response When UP CM Yogi Adityanath Asked 'Kya Chahiye?'
Watch Child’s Unexpected Response When UP CM Yogi Adityanath Asked 'Kya Chahiye?'
Video: Restaurant Owner Flung Into Air By Stray Bull In Meerut
Video: Restaurant Owner Flung Into Air By Stray Bull In Meerut
'Didi Kaunsa Vrat Rakha For This Bf?' Bengaluru Man Runs 26Kms For His Girlfriend's 26th Birthday;...
'Didi Kaunsa Vrat Rakha For This Bf?' Bengaluru Man Runs 26Kms For His Girlfriend's 26th Birthday;...
'System Failed Me': Disabled Mumbai Man In Wheelchair Gets Stuck At Worli Metro Station After Lift...
'System Failed Me': Disabled Mumbai Man In Wheelchair Gets Stuck At Worli Metro Station After Lift...