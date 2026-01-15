Mumbai-Based Entrepreneur Dials Dad Before Buying An Expensive Car: Father's Golden Advice Goes Viral - Watch Video

Not every achievement arrives with absolute confidence. Sometimes, it starts with hesitation, and a heartfelt phone call. A recent viral video has struck a chord online by showcasing a young entrepreneur’s emotional pause before making a big financial decision, reminding viewers that success doesn’t always silence self-doubt.

A video shared on Instagram by Mumbai-based entrepreneur Rishi Udapurkar has been widely circulated for its raw honesty. Rather than focusing solely on the purchase of a luxury car, the clip highlights the internal conflict that led up to it. Rishi, the founder of creative agency AdKo, is seen standing at a BMW showroom, uncertain and reflective before finalising the deal.

Seeking father’s reassurance before a big leap

At just 25, Rishi is financially independent, yet the decision weighs heavily on him. In the video, he calls his father, filmmaker Shashank Udapurkar, openly expressing his doubts. He admits that while owning the car is a dream, the cost feels overwhelming. He questions whether the purchase is practical or impulsive, a concern many young professionals silently struggle with.

A perspective that resonated with millions

Instead of discouragement, Rishi’s father offers calm reassurance. His words focus on balance rather than fear, reminding his son that ambition and reward often go hand in hand. The sentiment, that earning and enjoying life should coexist, resonated deeply with viewers, especially in a culture where financial decisions are often tied to guilt or pressure.

From doubt to decision

The video doesn’t stop at the conversation. It follows Rishi as he goes ahead with the purchase, eventually capturing the family celebrating together at the showroom. What could have been a solitary milestone transforms into a collective moment of pride, underscoring the importance of emotional support behind individual achievements.

Why the internet can’t stop talking about it

Social media users flooded the comments with praise, calling the moment deeply relatable. Many admitted they still seek their parents’ approval for major decisions, regardless of age or success. Others appreciated the rare glimpse into a money conversation rooted in trust, vulnerability, and emotional grounding, a contrast to the flashy, confidence-driven narratives often seen online. Users called it "Best line of 2026!"