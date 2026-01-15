VIDEO Captures Virat Kohli's Heart-warming Gesture For Physically Challenged Fan At Airport; Netizens Praise Indian Batter

VIDEO Captures Virat Kohli's Heart-warming Gesture For Physically Challenged Fan At Airport | X

Mumbai, January 15: A heart-warming video has surfaced on social media in which former Team India captain and star batter Virat Kohli has shown why he is loved by his fans so much. The video shows Kohli's warm gesture towards a physically challenged man outside the airport. What Virat Kohli did after spotting his physically challenged man waiting on the wheel chair is absolutely heart-winning.

The video shows that Virat Kohli is moving towards the security check while entering the airport. However, he stops after seeing a physically challenged man waiting for him at the gate. The man wanted an autograph from Virat Kohli. The Indian star batter stopped at the gate and returned from the gate while he was about to enter the airport.

Virat Kohli saw the man with an Indian flag, sitting on the wheel chair and requesting for his autograph on a cricket bat. Virat Kohli signed an autograph for him, warmly shook hands with him and then proceeded towards the airport gate.

The video of the heart-warming incident is going viral on social media and the internet users are praising the cricketer for his gesture towards the disabled man.

The video is shared on social media platform X with the caption, "Virat Kohli on the way to go inside the airport but he stopped himself after seeing a physically challenged man & signed an autograph, then shook a hand with him."

The internet users are reacting to the video while praising Virat Kohli. One of the users said, "Great Gesture," while other said, "People's Champion." A user also said, "Craze on another level."