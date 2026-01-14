Virat Kohli Fan Breaches Security During IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI In Rajkot, Hugs India Star In Viral Video

A Virat Kohli fan breached security to meet his idol during the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI in Rajkot. |

A fan of Virat Kohli breached security in the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI on Wednesday. The fan in question jumped over into the playing field, sprinting towards the former Indian captain. Kohli asked the fan to slow down, greeted him and gave him a hug in a video which has since gone viral.

As the security rushed in, Kohli asked them to be gentle and not force on the young fan. Kohli's stardom has no bounds and the 37-year-old humility won hearts online.

Earlier in the dat, A fan from Surat went viral on social media on the sidelines of the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI in Rajkot. The fan in question, Ankit Patel, flaunted a iPhone gold case worth a whopping ₹15 Lakh. The customised case is pure gold designed specially as a gift to Virat Kohli.

The gold case had a portrait of Virat Kohli holding his trademark MRF bat inscribed on it. Patel carried it in a safe box, before flaunting it to the media. The back also features his name on the bottom, again carved in gold. He also crafted gold bracelets dedicated to the former Indian captain.

Kohli did not have the best of outings in the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI on Wednesday. Recently crowned World No.1, Kohli was clean bowled by New Zealand pacer Kristian Clarke, sending a hush through the packed stadium.

Kohli looked composed during his stay at the crease, playing cautiously and attempting to anchor the innings after India were put in to bat. However, just as he appeared to be settling in, Clarke produced a sharp delivery that breached Kohli’s defence and crashed into the stumps. The dismissal marked a crucial breakthrough for New Zealand, lifting their intensity in the field. He scored 23 off 29 before making his way to the dressing room.