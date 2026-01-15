Haryana Man Takes Grandparents To Dubai's Infinity Pool For First Time; Viral Video Melts Hearts On Internet

An Indian man’s thoughtful gesture has struck a chord with social media users after he took his grandparents to a breathtaking sky-high infinity pool in Dubai and shared their joyful reactions online.

The video, shared on Instagram by a man named Ankit, shows him spending quality time with his grandparents at an elevated infinity pool overlooking Dubai’s iconic skyline. Rather than flashy edits or dramatic music, the clip focuses on a quiet, meaningful moment that many viewers found deeply relatable and emotional.

In the video, the trio is seen calmly relaxing in the pool while soaking in the panoramic city views. At one point, Ankit asks his grandparents how they are feeling. Their response is pure and heartfelt, both smile warmly and say they are feeling good and enjoying the experience.

A first-time experience for ‘dadi’

What made the video even more special was Ankit’s caption: “Dadi ji sky pool first time.” The simple line highlighted that this was his grandmother’s first-ever experience of a sky-high infinity pool, something many felt elders rarely get to enjoy.

Dubai is known for its luxury experiences and architectural marvels, including infinity pools located in high-rise buildings that offer unmatched views of the city. For Ankit’s grandparents, the visit marked a memorable milestone and a unique travel experience.

Social media reacts with warmth and admiration

The video quickly gained traction, with users flooding the comment section with heartfelt messages. Many praised Ankit for prioritising family and creating meaningful memories with his grandparents.

Comments ranged from “This is what real success looks like” to “Their happiness is priceless.” Several users pointed out how rare it is to see elders experiencing something new and adventurous later in life. Others said the clip inspired them to travel with their own grandparents while they still can.