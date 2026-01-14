'Momos Of The Time': Babar Azam's English Slip VIDEO Goes Viral; Netizens Troll Pakistani Star Batter

Babar Azam | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai, January 14: Former Pakistan Cricket Captain and star batter Babar Azam has gone viral for a funny slip of tongue during a video with former Englander cricketer Kevin Pietersen. The incident occurred when Babar was featured on Pietersen's YouTube channel in a short ball challenge segment. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and the internet users are trolling the Pakistani cricketer for his "English masterclass."

The viral video shows that Pietersen asks Babar Azam about his batting stance while playing a short ball. He asked him whether he stands on the middle, leg or off stump, to which Babar replied "Most of the time," however, it sounded like "Momos of the time." The video is now going viral and the internet users are reacting with funny memes in connection with the funny incident.

Some users said that Babar Azam has given another "English Masterclass". Other user recalled his earlier viral moment where he mistakenly said "Boosebumps" instead of Goosebumps.

Few users came out in support of the Pakistani player, clarifying that he was trying to say something else, but it is not sounding correct and that this is not any slip of tongue.

A user said, "Mo most of the bola, You should get your ears cleaned." Another said, "Depends on Mo Most kya hota hai bhai? Please explain." "It's just a filler sound, It’s common for everyone while thinking to keep the conversation going. Btw correcting his English won’t fix your personality," said another user.

Recently, Babar Azam made his Big Bash League (BBL) debut for the Sydney Sixers during the tournament's 15th edition. In eight matches, he scored 154 runs, including two fifties, at a strike rate of 104.05.