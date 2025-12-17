Babar Azam Booed By Australian Crowd As Flop Show Continues In 2nd BBL 2025-26 Game For Sydney Sixers | VIDEO

Babar Azam | X | BBL

Sydney, December 17: Pakistani star batter and Sydney Sixers opener Babar Azam failed once again in the second game of his debut season of Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26. Babar Azam had a disappointing start to the tournament as he was out for only 2 runs off 5 balls and his dismal performance continued in the second game as well.

He was booed by the Australian fans present inside the SCG stadium. The video of the Pakistani star batter being humiliated on field is being widely shared on social media.

The Pakistani cricketers are having a nightmare on their debut of the tournament as Shaheen Afridi was removed from bowling in the middle of the over on his debut game. In his second game of the tournament, Babar Azam got out after scoring only 9 runs off 10 balls at a strike rate of 90.

Opening the innings for Sydney Sixers, Babar Azam was caught on short-mid wicket where Mathew Short was placed on the bowling of Luke Wood. Sydney Sixers managed to score 159 runs while batting first against Adelaide Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers won the game by four wickets as they managed to chase the score in the last over. Sydney Sixers have failed to open their account on the points table as they lost both their initial games. They lost their first match which the tournament opener against Perth Scorchers.

Sixers managed to score 113 in the rain-affected play which was shortened to 11 overs. The score was chased in the last over by Perth Scorchers. Babar failed to impress the fans with his batting in his maiden BBL match.

Sydney Sixers will play their third game of the tournament against Sydney Thunder on Saturday (December 20) at ENGIE Stadium in Sydney. The Pakistani fans will expect a blistering knock from their favourite batsman Babar Azam and will closely follow the game. His critics will also eye his performance in the upcoming matches in the tournament.