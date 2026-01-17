Mumbai BMC Power Struggle Intensifies As Reports Say Shinde's Shiv Sena Demands 2.5-Year Mayor Term; BJP Reacts

Mumbai: With the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results now out, political attention has shifted to the crucial question of who will take charge as Mayor of India’s richest civic body. Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction has reportedly demanded a split-term arrangement for Mumbai's Mayor post, seeking to hold the position for the first half of the five-year tenure, India Today has reported, citing sources.

The demand by the Shinde Sena has come as it celebrates the centenary year of its founder, Bal Thackeray, as a befitting tribute to him on his 100th birthday on January 23.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena reportedly moved its corporators to a five-star hotel in Bandra. Sources were moved to avoid poaching ahead of the election for the post of Mayor, especially when the numbers are close.

Devendra Fadnavis on Mayor's Post

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also dismissed speculation of any rift within the ruling alliance and said that decisions related to the BMC Mayor’s post will be taken collectively by him, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and party leaders. "Who will become the Mayor, when the Mayor will be elected, where it will be decided, and for how many years all these decisions will be taken collectively by me, Eknath Shinde, and our party leaders. There is no dispute whatsoever on this," CM said while speaking to reporters.

BJP leaders React on Shinde Sena demanding a 2.5-year split Mayor term

Responding to reports that the Shinde-led Shiv Sena was seeking a 2.5-year split tenure for the BMC Mayor’s post, Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam said no such discussions had taken place. He also asserted that CM Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde have 'really good coordination'.

However, he added that whether the Mayor serves for 2.5 years or the full five-year term is not the real issue, adding, "what is important is to give a corruption-free rule in BMC, development of Mumbai is important..."

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker and BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar said it is clear that the position will go to the Mahayuti alliance, and going by the numbers, "BJP will certainly get this opportunity".

“Based on the current numbers, the BJP is well-positioned to claim this opportunity, and I am confident about it,” he added. Addressing the reports, Narwekar said he was unaware of any such discussions and stressed that the party would abide by whatever decision is made by the leadership.

BMC Elections Results

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the largest party in the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, winning 89 of the 227 wards, as per the State Election Commission. Shiv Sena (UBT) secured the second position with 65 seats, followed by the Eknath Shinde–led Shiv Sena with 29 seats, while the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) won six seats.

