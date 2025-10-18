Maharashtra Approves ₹1,356 Crore Relief Package For Farmers Affected By September Floods | X - @mieknathshinde

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned a ₹1,356.30 crore relief package for farmers affected by heavy rains and floods in September 2025. The decision will benefit over 21.66 lakh farmers across Satara, Kolhapur, Beed, Dharashiv, Latur, Parbhani, and Nanded districts, covering a total of 15.16 lakh hectares of damaged crops, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav-Patil announced.

According to the official government resolution, Beed district will receive the largest share of the aid ₹577.78 crore to support over eight lakh farmers whose crops across 6.44 lakh hectares were damaged. Dharashiv will get ₹292.49 crore for around four lakh affected farmers, while Latur will receive ₹202.38 crore for over four lakh farmers whose crops on more than two lakh hectares were impacted.

Similarly, Parbhani will get ₹245.64 crore, benefiting 4.39 lakh farmers, and Nanded district will receive ₹28.52 crore for 83,000 affected farmers. Satara district has been allotted ₹6.29 crore to assist 11,113 farmers, while Kolhapur will get ₹3.18 crore for 5,860 farmers.

Minister Jadhav-Patil further stated that compensation for loss of human lives, livestock, and house damage due to the calamity will now be provided directly at the district level, eliminating the need for proposals to be sent to the state government. This, he said, will ensure quicker and more efficient relief delivery to the affected citizens.

Last week, the Maharashtra government had announced a ₹31,628 crore comprehensive compensation package for farmers and flood-affected citizens who suffered heavy losses due to the recent floods and incessant rains. Under the package, the government will provide ₹47,000 in cash and ₹3 lakh in employment aid under the NREGA scheme per hectare of farmland damaged by floods.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed that 29 out of 36 districts and 253 of 358 talukas across Maharashtra were hit by floods and heavy rainfall. At the start of the monsoon, crops were sown over 1.43 lakh hectares, but flooding destroyed crops on 68 lakh hectares of farmland, while another 60,000 hectares suffered topsoil erosion.