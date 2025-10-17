 Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Closed Galla At Andheri East’s Military Road; BMC, Police And MFB Teams Rush To Spot, No Injuries Confirmed
As per information from the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, a fire broke out around 8:10 AM on Friday in a closed galla on the ground floor of a ground-plus-one structure at Military Road, near Ashok Tower in the KDN Compound, Marol, Ashok Nagar in Andheri East.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 09:29 AM IST
A fire broke out early Friday morning at a structure located on Military Road in Andheri East. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A fire broke out early Friday morning at a structure located on Military Road in Andheri East. Firefighting operations are currently underway, and no injuries have been reported so far, confirmed civic official.

About the Incident

As per information from the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, a fire broke out around 8:10 AM on Friday in a closed galla on the ground floor of a ground-plus-one structure at Military Road, near Ashok Tower in the KDN Compound, Marol, Ashok Nagar in Andheri East. The Mumbai Fire Brigade had already declared it a Level-I (minor) fire at 7:55 AM, prompting a swift response. Multiple agencies were mobilised to the spot, including the MFB, Mumbai Police, Adani electricity officials, 108 ambulance services and local ward staff. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined and will be revealed after a detailed investigation.

