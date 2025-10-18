 Mumbai Devotees Demand National Probe Into Alleged Misappropriation Of Ayyappa Temple Wealth
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 07:44 AM IST
Protests in Mumbai

Mumbai: Devotees of Lord Ayyappa from across the city will gather at the Airoli Ayyappa Temple, Navi Mumbai, on Sunday evening to demand a probe by a national investigation agency into the alleged misappropriation of the temple’s wealth by individuals associated with government-controlled temple management boards.

Vishwasa Sanghamam to Unite Devotees in Protest and Prayer

The ‘Vishwasa Sanghamam’, a gathering of devotees for Nama Japam (prayer chanting), has been announced by the Keraleeya Kshetra Paripalana Kendra Samiti, in association with various temples across Mumbai and Hindu organisations. The event will bring together acharyas, Guru Swamys (senior Lord Ayyappa devotees), temple authorities, Ayyappa Pooja committees, and followers from across Mumbai.

Protest Movement Gains Momentum After Vashi Demonstration

According to Girish Nair, a Lord Ayyappa devotee from Bhandup, the movement intensified after receiving overwhelming support during a protest outside Kerala House in Vashi on October 12.
He said suspicions grew when it was revealed at the government-sponsored ‘Global Ayyappa’ meet on September 20 that the gold plating on the dwarapalakas (guardian deities) at the temple entrance had been removed for “polishing.”

Allegations of Gold Pilferage and Unrecorded Offerings

“It was later revealed that this was not the first time. Over a period of time, the gold-plated coverings were taken to devotees’ homes and returned with altered ornamentations. During these transfers, gold was stripped away and replaced, and all of it happened without documentation,” said Nair.

Devotees have also questioned the recording of gold donations and offerings made to the temple.

“All donations must be registered and properly documented. Given the recent allegations, we are unsure whether accurate records exist. We do not trust the state government agencies to conduct an unbiased inquiry. That is why we are demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe,” Nair added.

