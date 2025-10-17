 Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At MCGM Parking Lot In Nariman Point; PHOTOS
The blaze erupted in the early hours due to a short circuit in the battery box of an EV buggy, parked in the parking lot. No injuries were reported in the incident. The fire department received a call at around 6:30 am and immediately three fire tenders were rushed from the nearby Nariman Point fire station to the spot.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 08:28 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A fire broke out at the MCGM parking lot located on the Free Press Journal Marg in Nariman Point on Friday morning. The blaze erupted in the early hours due to a short circuit in the battery box of an EV buggy, parked in the parking lot. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The EV buggy that caught fire due to short circuit in battery

The EV buggy that caught fire due to short circuit in battery | FPJ

Fire tenders at spot

Fire tenders at spot | FPJ

The fire department received a call at around 6:30 am and immediately three fire tenders were rushed from the nearby Nariman Point fire station to the spot. The blaze, which erupted into an underground parking lot, was controlled within a few minutes.

Cooling operations underway after fire incident

Cooling operations underway after fire incident | FPJ

"We received a fire call at 6:32 am, our team immediately rushed here. The fire broke out due to a short circuit in the battery of an EV buggy and was doused within 10 minutes after we reached here. The cooling operations are underway as this is an underground parking and a lot of smoke got accumulated inside," Station Officer N J Bachhav told FPJ. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Minor Fire Reported At Crawford Market Earlier This Week

Meanwhile, a minor fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday, October 15, at Crawford Market near Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market on L.T. Road. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) swiftly responded and extinguished the blaze after nearly two hours of firefighting. No injuries or casualties were reported, officials from the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell confirmed.

According to initial reports, the fire was limited to a 15 ft by 50 ft area on the ground floor of a single-storey commercial structure. It damaged electrical wiring, a window AC, LED television, ceiling fan, false ceiling, CCTV camera and wooden furniture. A stock of Pedigree pet food, plastic sheets, and an outdoor AC unit also sustained damage.

The MFB declared it a Level-I (minor) fire at 2:28 am and swiftly deployed multiple fire tenders and personnel to the site. The flames were brought under control and fully doused by 4:00 am. Authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

