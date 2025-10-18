 Mumbai Railway Update: Central Railway To Operate Mega Block Between Vidyavihar And Thane On Oct 19 For Maintenance Work
Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 06:28 PM IST
Mumbai Local Mega Block Update: Central & Trans-Harbour Line To Face Disruptions On September 28 For Maintenance Work | File

The Central Railway, Mumbai Division, will operate a Mega Block on its Main Line suburban sections specifically on the 5th and 6th lines between Vidyavihar and Thane stations to carry out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday.

Block Section and Timings

A block will be in force on the 5th and 6th lines between Vidyavihar and Thane stations from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm.

Diversion of UP Mail/Express Trains

The following UP Mail/Express trains will be diverted on the UP Fast Line at Thane and re-diverted at Vidyavihar station. These trains are expected to arrive at their destinations 10 to 15 minutes late.

11010 Pune–CSMT Sinhagad Express

12124 Pune–CSMT Deccan Queen

13201 Patna–LTT Express

17221 Kakinada–LTT Express

12126 Pune–CSMT Pragati Express

12140 Nagpur–CSMT Sevagram Express

22226 Solapur–CSMT Vande Bharat Express

12168 Banaras–LTT Express

12321 Howrah–CSMT Express

12812 Hatia–LTT Express

11012 Dhule–CSMT Express

Diversion of DOWN Mail/Express Trains

The following Down Mail/Express trains will be diverted on the UP Fast Line at Vidyavihar and re-diverted at Thane station. These trains will also arrive 10 to 15 minutes late.

11055 LTT–Gorakhpur Godan Express

11061 LTT–Jaynagar Express

16345 LTT–Thiruvananthapuram Netravati Express

17222 LTT–Kakinada Port Express

Harbour Line Block Details

There will also be a block on the CSMT–Chunabhatti/Bandra Down Harbour Line from 11:40 am to 4:40 pm and on the Chunabhatti/Bandra–CSMT Up Harbour Line from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm.

Suspension of Harbour Line Services

Down Harbour Line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel, leaving CSMT from 11:16 am to 4:47 pm, and services to Bandra/Goregaon, leaving CSMT from 10:48 am to 4:43 pm, will remain suspended.

Up Harbour Line services for CSMT, leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9:53 am to 3:20 pm, and from Goregaon/Bandra from 10:45 am to 5:13 pm, will also remain suspended.

Governor of Sikkim Reviews Progress of Sivok – Rangpo Railway Line Project
Special Train Arrangements

Special services will operate between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No. 8) at a 20-minute frequency during the block period.

Additionally, Harbour Line passengers are permitted to travel via the Main Line and Western Railway between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm during the block.

Passenger Advisory

These maintenance Mega Blocks are crucial for the upkeep and safety of railway infrastructure. The Railway Administration has requested passengers to bear with the inconvenience caused and to plan their journeys accordingly.

