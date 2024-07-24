 Twins Delivered In '3-Idiots Style' In Madhya Pradesh Village As Torrential Rains Blocked Roads To Hospital
Twins Delivered In '3-Idiots Style' In Madhya Pradesh Village As Torrential Rains Blocked Roads To Hospital

Twins Delivered In '3-Idiots Style' In Madhya Pradesh Village As Torrential Rains Blocked Roads To Hospital

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Both the newborns are safe and healthy |

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A famous child-delivery scene from the Amir Khan starrer '3 Idiots' came to life when a woman went into labour amid torrential rains in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni.

As the city received extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday, it had become difficult for the family to transport the woman to the hospital. A trained midwife emerged as a ray of hope in this crucial time.

The protagonists in this real-life drama were Dr. Manisha Sirsam, who played the role of Dr. Priya in the movie, and midwife Reshna Banskar, who took on the role of Rancho and delivered the twins successfully.

On the night of July 23, heavy rains caused severe flooding in Seoni district, cutting off several villages, including Jorabadi in Seoni Tehsil. Raveena Banshilal Uike, a pregnant woman from Jorabadi, went into labor unexpectedly.

With all routes to the city blocked, her family initially contacted the ASHA worker, who was unavailable as she was assisting another delivery at the district hospital. In a state of emergency, the family reached out to district health officer Dr. Manisha Sirsam for assistance.

Dr. Sirsam, along with Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Thakur, informed Collector Sanskriti Jain about the high-risk situation. Jain promptly directed a medical team to Jorabadi. Despite their best efforts, the team, which included Dr. Sirsam, mentor Kavita Wahane, nurse Sunita Yadav, and ASHA worker Kamta Maravi, could not cross the swollen stream to reach the village.

In this critical moment, Dr. Sirsam contacted the village's trained midwife via phone and guided her through the delivery process. Following Dr. Sirsam's instructions, the midwife successfully delivered the twin babies.

The medical team waited by the stream until the water level receded and then transported the mother and newborns to the district hospital using a 108 ambulance as a precaution.

