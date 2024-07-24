MP To Get Rs 97,906 Cr In Current Financial Year, Internship Scheme To Be A Boom

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The finance department of Madhya Pradesh has calculated the amount that it will get from the central taxes after the Union Budget.

The state will get Rs 97,906 crore in the current financial year. In the Union Budget, the Central Government has made a proposal for providing internship to one crore youths in 500 companies by giving them Rs 5,000 a month as stipend.

Under the Sikho Kamao Yojna, the state government pays Rs 8,000 a month. The state government will connect its scheme with that of the Centre, which will lessen the burden of making payment under the Yojna.

The incentive given under EPFO will have an impact on the state. The number of people starting their employment with a high salary is few in MP; so those who begin their jobs with a low salary will be benefited by the scheme.

The government will set up 10,000 bio research centres on natural farming. MP is set to get some of the centres.

Along with this, 50 multi-product food irradiation units will be set up across the country and the state may get its benefits.

One crore new houses will be constructed under PM Housing Scheme and MP will get its share.

A large number of tribal people live in MP. The Union Budget has made a provision for economic development of 63,000 villages to improve the condition of the tribal people.

The Union Government plans to benefit five crore tribal people. A large number of tribal people living in the state will get the benefits of this plan.

Govt to give Rs 250 extra to Ladli Behana’s in August

Mohan Yadav government has decided to deposit extra Rs 250 into the account of every Ladli Behana on August 1 so that they could celebrate the “Raksha Bandhan” festival with joy. This sum will be separate from the installment of Rs 1250 given to Ladli Behana’s every month.

Through Rs 250, Ladli Behanas can purchase “Saree” or any other necessary thing for themselves on Raksha Bandhan falling on August 19.

CM asked Ministers and all elected representatives that they shall visit the homes of Ladli Behanas and get the Rakhi tied on their wrist from August 1 till August 21. He said that Raksha Bandhan festival is a pious festival and it shall be celebrated with gaiety.

Notably, there are 1. 29 crores Ladli Behanas in Madhya Pradesh and if Rs 250 is given to them (additionally) then it will cost over Rs 325 crores to the state government.