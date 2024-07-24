MP: Cabinet Approves Amendments To IT Policy; Land At Cheaper Rates, Concession In Stamp Duty And Registry

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet approved an amendment in the Madhya Pradesh Information Technology (IT), Information Technology enabled Services (ITeS) and Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) Investment Conservation Policy 2023 on Tuesday. This will encourage investment in the IT, ITeS, ESDM and data sector.

Under the policy, eligible investors will get the facility of single window clearance, cooperation in capital expenditure and rent, getting land at cheaper rates, concession in stamp duty and registry etc.

The government will also help investors in marketing and quality control. The government has amended paragraph 17.

As far as the policy is concerned then its objective is to increase the flow of investments in IT industry, ITeS and ESDM sector. It also backs research and development and innovation activities in the state.

The policy comes with Rental Assistance Model and IT, ITeS Units that have taken space on monthly rental or plug and play spaces from private players and working in IT, ITeS domain will be eligible for rental assistance model. The eligible units can claim assistance on rental space in A and B category districts. The A category districts are: Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Ujjain. The B Category districts are: Sagar, Chhindwara, Satna, Raisen, Vidisha, Dhar and Dewas.

The co-working rental assistance (per seat per month) is Rs 3,000 for A category district and Rs 1,500 for B category districts.

Bare Shell Rental Assistance (per seat per month) is Rs 1,000 for A category districts and Rs 500 for B category districts.

The policy target to create 2 lakh new jobs in IT, ITES, ESDM and to attract investment of Rs 10,000 crore.

It also focuses on creation of 10 million sq feet state-of-the-art IT Parks, buildings, plug and play spaces.

In the meantime, the Cabinet ratified the instructions and expenditure incurred for free distribution of cereal from April 2021 till June 2021 to eligible beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act 2013. This decision was taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus and maintain social distancing. A sum of Rs 75.93 crore was spent in this regard.

Moreover, the Cabinet gave its approval for creation of new tehsil Dundundka in Mandsaur district. Total 20 posts, including one tehsildar and naib tehsildar have been sanctioned for it.

For strengthening the seven regional offices conducted under the higher education department, 91 posts and Rs 7.46 crore were sanctioned.