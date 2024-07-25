 'Ellorukkum Vanakkam,' CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates 'Invest MP 2024' In Coimbatore To Connect South With Heart Of India
'Ellorukkum Vanakkam,' CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates 'Invest MP 2024' In Coimbatore To Connect South With Heart Of India

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurated the "Invest MP - Interactive Session" in Coimbatore, a major industrial hub in South India. The event began with the lighting of a lamp and offering water to a Tulsi plant. The CM started his address with "Ellorukkum Vanakkam" and greeted all the guests with folded hands.

The Chief Minister announced that the MP government will open an industrial office in Coimbatore to connect Tamil Nadu's industrialists and entrepreneurs with Madhya Pradesh. This office will act as a bridge to increase business and trade between MP and Tamil Nadu.

article-image

Connecting South with Heart of India

The CM invited Coimbatore's industrialists to use the resources available in Madhya Pradesh. He emphasised that by working together, they can make India the number one country in the world. He expressed his admiration for how Coimbatore and Tiruppur have established themselves in the industrial sector and welcomed their expertise to Madhya Pradesh. Due to time constraints, discussions on education and health were not included, but he mentioned that MP is ready to develop these sectors further.

Yadav stressed that his visit aimed to strengthen the relationship between Tamil Nadu and MP, to offer new opportunities for greater development. To facilitate this, an industrial office will be set up in Coimbatore to enhance business and trade between the two states.

