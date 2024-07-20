Regional Industry Conclave 2024 In Jabalpur: Adani Likely To Invest ₹10K Cr In Shivpuri; Giants Like ITC, Baidyanath Grace The Event (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Regional Industries Conclave commenced in Jabalpur on Saturday. CM Dr. Mohan Yadav inaugurated the industrial meeting by lighting the lamp. During this, Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh, Panchayat Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, and MSME Minister Chaitanya Kashyap were also present with him.

Principal Secretary of Industry Raghavendra Singh gave a presentation on the scope of industrial growth in Madhya Pradesh. Similarly, the Principal Secretary of the Mining and Science and Technology Department, Nikunj Srivastava, also gave a presentation to the industrialists on the possibilities of investment in the mining and IT sectors.

Biz Giants grace the conclave

Nearly 3500 representatives, including big business groups, ministers and foreign delegates attended the event.

Giants like Adani, Baidyanath, Eicher, ITC and Dawat were present during the conclave. Similarly, foreign delegates from Taiwan, UK, Fiji and Japan also attended.

Adani’s big investment on cards

The state, blessed with its strategic central location, is expected to receive a lot of investment in the form of several plants and projects. According to information, Adani Group is likely to invest 10 thousand crores of rupees in an ammunition plant near Shivpuri.

Similarly, the state is expected to garner more projects and production units from other business groups.