Bhopal: Regular Traffic Gridlocks Paralyse Hoshangabad Road

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City's second most populated area, Hoshangabad road, has been reeling under a terrible traffic jams for two years now as more than 22 commercial centres have mushroomed within a span of eight years. What is to be noted is that all these commercial centres, located on both the side of the road, are devoid of proper entry and exit points, worsening the already prevailing traffic gridlocks lasting for as much as half-an-hour to even 45 minutes. During the peak hours, the traffic jam lasts even for an hour.

Almost 40,000 commuters, who take the four-km stretch daily, for heading to their offices or for other purposes have been suffering due to this. Apart from the absence of the entry and exit points at the commercial centres, the haphazard parking on the service roads as well as on the side of the main road add to the commuters' woes.

Snarls prevailing despite removal of BRTS corridor

Despite the scrapping of the BRTS corridor following the orders issued by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the road, now wider, is unable to facilitate smooth flow of traffic.

Another worrisome situation, which has emerged is that no traffic police personnel are present on the spot to address the worsening gridlocks.

Service roads full of potholes

As monsoon showers have been lashing the city lately, potholes filled with water are ubiquitous on the service lanes on the Hoshangabad road. Owing to this, the people prefer to take the main road, adding to the traffic load. Experts said that had the service roads been in a good condition and functional, it could have played a pivotal role in reducing snarls on the main road.

Situation will be addressed: DCP (traffic)

When deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Sanjay Singh was apprised of the issue, he promised to get the situation addressed, by deploying the traffic police personnel there.