Jal Jeevan Mission: Every Home In MP's Gangakhedi Village Now Enjoys Tap Water Bliss

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In the village of Gangakhedi under Sanawada gram panchayat, the lives of residents, especially women, have significantly improved thanks to the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Before this initiative, village women faced daily struggles to fetch water, often travelling long distances and carrying heavy loads, which led to common health issues like headaches and dizziness.

At present, the village is celebrating the arrival of a new era with the tap water scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Implementation of tap water scheme

The Public Health Engineering (PHE) department of Ratlam implemented a Rs 29 lakh tap water scheme in Gangakhedi under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This initiative included the construction of a 30,000-litre sump well and the installation of a 2.5-kilometre-long pipeline throughout the village. Stand posts were set up, and 100 per cent of the villageís homes, schools, Anganwadi centres, and religious places were connected with tap water.

Transformative impact on villagers

With 108 tap connections for a population of 474, the villagers no longer struggle for water. The impact on daily life and economic activities is profound. Rekha Bai, 38, who used to close her kiosk shop to fetch water, now runs it full-time, earning Rs500 daily.

Nikhat Wahid Khan can now devote more time to her goat-rearing business, improving her economic condition. Kamala Bai expresses relief, noting that for the past year, water has been reliably available from the tap every morning at 8:00 am.

Efforts of PHE and village participation

District water advisor Anand Vyas highlighted the diligent work of village tap operator Shyam Bhabar, who ensures the scheme runs smoothly. The PHE also organises regular awareness programmes to educate villagers about timely water tax payments and proper scheme maintenance.

Jal Jeevan Mission

Implementation of the Nal Jal Yojana under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Gangakhedi is not just about providing water; it's a lifeline that has brought economic prosperity, improved health, and an overall better quality of life to the villagers. The transformation in Gangakhedi stands as a testament to the impactful work of the Jal Jeevan Mission.