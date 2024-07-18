MP: State 9th Among Big States In Jal Jeevan Mission Implementation, Only 63% Work Completed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is lagging behind several other states in implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme because of slow progress of work in ten districts.

In terms of implementing the scheme, its position is 28th among all states; and it is on the ninth position among the big states.

Rewa has completed 47% of work of the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. Similarly, Sidhi has finished 45% of work and Santa completed 40%.

In Singrauli, 38% of work has been done, and Tikamgarh and Ashoknagar saw 46% of the work.

In Shivpuri and Panna, 43% of work has been completed. Similarly, 39% of work has been completed in Alirajpur and 38% in Chhatarpur. These districts have yet to finish 50% of work.

In a few more districts, like Bhind, Sehore, Guna, Shajapur, Neemuch and Dindori, the progress of work is far behind the target.

The states, like Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Telangana, Himachal and Goa have completed 100% work of this project. In Madhya Pradesh, only Burhanpur and Niwari districts have finished 100% of the work.

The Central Government decided to supply water under the project to each house across the country before the Lok Sabha election.

Because MP is lagging behind in carrying out the project, the country may take two years to complete 100% of work.

Some areas left, tenders to be floated again

Some Majra Tolas (small areas) were left in the tenders floated for Jal Jeevan Mission. For these areas, tenders are being floated again, and permission has been sought from the Central Government for it. Although tenders were issued for all the villages because some Majra Tolas were left, the government will not be able to achieve the target.

Govt angry with quality of work

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is reportedly unhappy with the quality of work at some places. He directed the officers to inquire the quality of work. They have been told to probe the work at those places where it was not properly done and tell the contractors to finish the project.

Not even half mark

Rewa -- 47%

Tikamgarh -- 46%

Ashoknagar -- 46%

Sidhi -- 45%

Shivpuri -- 43%

Panna -- 43%

Santa -- 40%

Alirajpur -- 39%

Singrauli -- 38%

Chhatarpur -- 38%

