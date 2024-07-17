 Video: MP Farmer Rolls On Floor With Folded Hands At Collector's Office In Mandsaur To Reclaim His 'Stolen' Land
The farmer said that he has appealed to the President, Prime Minister, and Chief Minister of the state to help him reclaim his land but has not received any response.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
article-image

A 65-year-old farmer, identified as Shankarlal Patidar, started rolling on the floor with folded hands outside the Public Grievance room at the Collector’s office in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur on Tuesday to get back his land, which was allegedly taken by an officer working there.

The purported video of the incident has surfaced on X, showing Patidar rolling on the floor as government officials watch helplessly.

Watch the video here:

According to the elderly man from Sakhtali village, an official named Babu Deshmukh working at the Collector’s office fraudulently registered his land in the name of his son, Ashwini Deshmukh, in 2010. Since then, Patidar has been fighting to get back his land but has not succeeded yet. He said that he has appealed to the President, Prime Minister, and Chief Minister of the state to help him reclaim his land but has not received any response.

Patidar has visited the Public Grievance office 25 times with relevant documents as proof since then, but nobody has listened to his plight.

Patidar owned 9 bighas of agricultural land in his village.

He has alleged that Deshmukh wants to take over his land forcefully with the help of local goons and miscreants. He said that some time ago, a few men came to his land to threaten him to evacuate the place, but he managed to chase them away. Since then, Patidar fears for his own life as well as the lives of his loved ones.

Patidar's family members sold the land: Tehsildar

Sitamau Tehsildar Manoharlal Verma, while talking to the media, stated that the contentious land in question was jointly owned by Patidar and his family members. However, in 2010, Patidar’s family members sold the land and got the name transferred.

Verma said that Patidar is claiming possession of a sold land.

