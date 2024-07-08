Madhya Pradesh: Bleeding Man Treated In Mobile Phone Flashlight In Sidhi, Video Goes Viral

photo

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A video went viral in social media showing accident victim receiving treatment in mobile phone's flash light at district hospital in Sidhi on intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

According to information, Sidhi faced 7-hour power cut. Meanwhile, a bleeding patient was brought to district hospital but he couldn't get immediate treatment due to power disruption.

According to information, the doctors treated the patient in flashlight of a mobile phone in absence of electricity supply. The matter came to fore through a video that surfaced on social media on Monday.

Sidhi civil surgeon Dr SB Khare said, 'It is not true that there was prolonged load shedding. Power substation broke down due to lightning. But both generators were functioning and till then there was proper backup of solar panel. By 3 am, power supply was restored from substation.'

'Kaise neta aur vidhayak hain yahan ke?'

Amid darkness, Gayatri Pandey, the angry and stressed wife of accident victim, said her husband met with a road accident. When they reached the hospital, they found that there was no arrangement to combat the power outage at the hospital.

'Kaise neta aur vidhayak hain yahan ke? Light chali gayi to kuch to vyavastha honi chahiye hospital me! (What kind of politicians does the district have? Shouldn't there be an alternative in case of power disruptions?),' she was heard in the video clip that surfaced on social media.

'The patient is bleeding and getting bitten by mosquitoes. We are anxious and stressed. Is this the way things should be? Now, the treatment has been started but it's so dark inside that nothing is visible,' she added.