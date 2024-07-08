Bhopal: False Ceiling Caves In At Hamidia Hospital’s Emergency Ward Within 1 Year Of Inauguration; Narrow Escape For Doc

Bhopal: False Ceiling Collapse In Hamidia Hospitals' Emergency Ward; No Casualties Reported |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Bhopal’s Hamidia hospital after the false ceiling of its emergency ward caved in on Sunday. The incident occurred while Dr. Soumitra Batham was attending to patients in the room where initial prescriptions are made. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The emergency ward, inaugurated by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in August 2023, was part of a Rs 727 crore project. Hamidia Hospital handles over 150 emergency cases daily, with the total number ranging from 200-350 throughout the day.

According to information, Dr. Batham, who was on the spot when the accident occurred, recounted that, the ceiling near the window collapsed at 12:10 AM while he was with a patient. They immediately exited the cabin unharmed.

Senior officials have been informed about the incident. Authorities are likely to investigate the cause of the collapse and ensure such incidents do not recur in the future

False Ceiling caves in at Gwalior hosp

On Friday, the false ceiling in the ward of the Pediatrics and Neonatology Department at Kamla Raja Women's and Children's Hospital building suddenly fell. At the time of the incident, about a dozen newborns were admitted to the ICU. Thankfully, no newborn was present directly under the section of the ceiling that fell, thus averting a major disaster.