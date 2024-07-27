 Prabhat Jha's Successful Journey As Journalist And Politician
Prabhat Jha's Successful Journey As Journalist And Politician

Jha was the only leader who began his political voyage as media in-charge of the state BJP and became the party's state president, national vice president, and an MP of the Rajya Sabha.

Updated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 08:38 AM IST
Former member of Rajya Sabha, Prabhat Jha

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prabhat Jha was such a leader of the BJP that he had lively connections with all party workers as well as journalists. This was the reason why his journey as a journalist and as a politician was successful.

Jha had good relations with many journalists across the country. He was very popular among the party workers and easily befriended others. Jha welcomed everyone with the same warmth.

Jha wanted a temple of Sita to be constructed at Sitamarhi in Bihar on the pattern of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Considering the request of Jha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke about the construction of a temple of Sita.

Jha started his career in journalism from Swadesh newspaper in Gwalior and did reporting on the fall of Babri mosque structure. He also interviewed dacoit Pan Singh Tomar.

From journalism, he took to politics in 1993 when former national president of the BJP Kushabhau Thakre brought him from Gwalior to Bhopal.

He was BJPís state media in-charge from 1993 to 2002 when the Congress was ruling the state. Jha was known for his writings and politeness.

Jha went to Delhi in 2003. The BJP made him in-charge of the partyís literature and publication department. Jha became national secretary of the party in 2007 and member of the Rajya Sabha in 2008. He had two terms as RS member.

In 2010, Jha, who was appointed partyís state unit president, became national vice president of the party.

His sudden death sent shockwaves through the state. All the ministers, social organisations and journalists paid tributes to Jha.

