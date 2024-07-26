Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda Express Condolences On BJP Leader Prabhat Jha's Demise

BJP veteran leader Prabhat Jha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed his grief and paid condolences on the demise of the veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Prabhat Jha.

BJP leader Jha passed away in Delhi on Friday morning at the age of 67 after being sick for a very long time.

Amit Shah took to his social media platform X and wrote, "The demise of senior BJP leader Prabhat Jha ji is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. Prabhat Jha ji, who selflessly dedicated his all to the nation and the organisation, played a significant role in strengthening the organisation in Madhya Pradesh."

वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता प्रभात झा जी का निधन भाजपा परिवार के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। राष्ट्र व संगठन को निःस्वार्थ भाव से अपना सर्वस्व अर्पण करने वाले प्रभात झा जी ने मध्य प्रदेश में संगठन को मजबूत बनाने में उल्लेखनीय भूमिका निभाई। उन्होंने राज्यसभा सांसद के रूप में हमेशा जनहित के… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 26, 2024

Further, he wrote, "As a Rajya Sabha MP, he always promoted works in public interest. In this hour of grief, the entire BJP is with his family. May God give a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti." Union Minister JP Nadda also expressed his grief over Jha's death and took to his social media account X to post, " The news of the demise of senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former state president of Madhya Pradesh Prabhat Jha ji is extremely sad.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता, मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व प्रदेशाध्यक्ष प्रभात झा जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है।



उनका संपूर्ण जीवन जनसेवा और संगठन को समर्पित रहा। उनका जाना भाजपा परिवार के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है।



शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूँ, ईश्वर… — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 26, 2024

His entire life was dedicated to public service and the organisation. His departure is an irreparable loss for the BJP family." Further, he wrote, "I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family, may God give them strength and grant a place to the departed soul in his feet. Om Shanti!" Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief and paid condolences on his demise.

CM Yadav posted on X, "Quite sad news was received about the demise of former state president of the BJP MP and senior leader Prabhat Jha. May Baba Mahakal give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss." He further wrote, "Your (Prabhat Jha) vital role in the development of Madhya Pradesh will always inspire us. Your demise is an irreparable loss to the political world. Om Shanti!"