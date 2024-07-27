13-Year-Old Brother Rapes 9-Year-Old Sister After Watching Porn In MP, Kills Her After She Threatens To Complain To Dad

Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Blood relations were put to shame when a 13-year-old brother allegedly raped his 9-year-old sister and murdered her in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. After over 50 DNA tests conducted in 3 months, the sperm sample found in the minor's private parts matched with his elder brother's.

What's more astonishing was, the mother and two elder sisters, who knew everything, were trying to protect the accused. All four-- accused, his mother and two elder sisters, have been detained.

According to a report in Nai Dunia, the incident happened in Jawa area of Rewa three months ago. The accused was watching porn on his mobile phone at night. Seeing his sister sleeping next to his bed, he lost his control and sexually exploited the child. When the Girl said, that she would complain to Dad, he allegedly killed her.

DNA tests of 55 people conducted in 3 months

Police had conducted DNA-Tests of 55 people, however none matched with the sample found on minors body. The family accused the Police of negligence and inefficiency, as three months already passed, since they lost their younger daughter for ever. Finally, the police took the brother for a test and his sperm matched with the sample.

After the report proved that the brother raped his sister, the accused confessed to his crime. He said that he had seen a porn movie on mobile while his younger sister was sleeping nearby. He gave in to his Lust and allegedly raped her. When she said, she will tell everything to her father, he got scared and killed her.

Mom & sisters hatch plan to protect accused son

The accused even said that he told everything to his mother and elder sisters, who teamed up and made a plan to protect him from father and police.

A case has been registered for rape, murder and hiding evidence under the Indian Penal Code and sent all four to jail. Police said that all four people, including two minors, have been arrested and sent to jail on charges of rape and murder of a girl.