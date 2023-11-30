Bhopal: Exit Polls Today, Predictions Were Correct In Last Two Elections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prelude to counting of votes for the assembly election 2023 has begun. The election results will be announced after three days from now. Before the final results, the exit polls are coming on Thursday. The BJP and the Congress are saying that they will form a government.

The Congress leaders firmly say that they will form the next government by winning 130 seats. Likewise the BJP leaders claim that they will win between 125 and 130 seats and form the government. A few opinion polls have forecast that the Congress is forming the government, and some others have predicted BJP’s victory.

Nevertheless, most of the opinion polls have foreseen Congress’s victory. It is also coming to light whose victory is displayed. In the 2018 election, the predictions made by some exit polls were correct. A few of them also proved wrong. An agency, Axis My India, gave 111 seats to the BJP and 113 to the Congress. C-voter gave 118 to the Congress and 106 to the BJP.

CSDS gave 126 to the Congress and 94 to the BJP. Chanakya gave 125 to the Congress and 103 to the BJP. CNX gave 126 seats to the BJP and 89 to the Congress. Likewise Jan Ki Baat gave 118 seats to the BJP and 105 to the Congress. When the results were announced, the Congress got 114 seats and the BJP 109. Many exit polls were close to the poll outcome.

In the 2013 election, C-voter gave 128 seats to the BJP and 92 to the Congress. Chanakya predicted 161 seats for the BJP and 62 for the Congress. Nelson gave 138 seats to the BJP and 80 to the Congress. In this election, the BJP got 165 seats and the Congress 58. In 2013, all exit polls had forecast BJP’s one-sided win, which was correct. The director of an agency has said exit polls are done after the citizens cast their votes. Before this, the psephologists analyse the public minds to understand which way the wind is blowing. Different figures of seats emerge, but it is not necessary that such statistics are always correct.