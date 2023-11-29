MP: Couple Jumps In Front Of Vande Bharat Train In Ujjain-Bhopal Line, Both Dead

Representative Image

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-wrenching incident, a young couple committed suicide by jumping in front of Vande Bharat train in Shajapur. The identity of the deceased woman was recognized through a phone number written on her palm.

Maksi police station in-charge Bhim Singh Patel said that the deceased was identified as Rashmi Sahu from Mayana village in Guna district. She left her home early on Tuesday, allegedly stating she was headed for coaching classes.

However, a couple jumped in front of Vande Bharat train on the Ujjain-Bhopal railway line, just a kilometer away from Maksi railway station around 10 pm on Tuesday. Upon receiving the distressing information, Maksi Government Railway Police (GRP) and police reached the spot.

The jurisdiction for investigation became a point of contention between GRP and Maksi Police with each citing different reasons for their authority in handling the case.

However, police recognized identity through a contact number found on her palm and called her sister. However, the young man's identity remains a challenging task due to the severe condition of body.

Maksi police transported the bodies to Shajapur district hospital for post-mortem which would be conducted on Wednesday. Maksi police have launched an investigation into the case.