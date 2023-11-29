India’s First IRCAD Centre To Establish Cutting-Edge Surgical Training In Collaboration With SAIMS To Launch In Indore |

IRCAD India, a mirror institute of IRCAD France (Strasbourg), was inaugurated on November 24th in collaboration with Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) in Indore, India. This marks the establishment of the first Indian centre of excellence solely devoted to training and research & development in the realm of minimally invasive surgery. It adds to the existing Six IRCAD mirror institutes worldwide.

IRCAD India is poised to become one of the world's largest animal and cadaver labs in the SAARC region, boasting 42 state-of-the-art stations equipped with robotics, 3D, and 4K technology. This cutting-edge facility will serve as a global hub, providing advanced training to surgeons from around the world in the latest surgical techniques.

Dr Mohit Bhandari a renowned Indian bariatric surgeon globally known for his work in Bariatric and robot-assisted surgery will lead the centre as the President of IRCAD India.

Experts Speak On New IRCAD Centre

Dr Bhandari, President IRCAD India said, "This training center not only aims to nurture the next generation of surgeons but also aligns with the Prime Minister’s Make in India initiative and the surgical companies and diagnostic instrument manufacturing companies in the country and abroad will be able to carry out their research and will be able to use the lab located at IRCAD INDIA for R&D. With this, these expensive instruments/devices will become available to patients in Indore and other parts of the country at very affordable prices. Both the institutions will be able to share their expertise in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR). Apart from this, surgical training of IRCAD will also be given in SAIMS, which will directly benefit the doctors and surgeons of Indore and entire India including SAARC countries. This collaboration anticipates the establishment of at least 20 new start-ups in India dedicated to producing medical devices for research and development.”

The signing ceremony for the joint venture witnessed the presence of Professor Jacques Marescaux, the President of IRCAD Global, who expressed his admiration for the exceptional infrastructure and facilities at SAIMS. Dr. Jacques said “This institute provides training facilities of exceptional level. In June this year, we had taken stock of the facilities and team of SAIMS in accordance with the most rigorous standards and only after being completely satisfied with the available resources, facilities and family atmosphere, we established IRCAD-India here to provide the world's best surgical training”

Under the distinguished chairmanship of Dr. Mohit Bhandari, the IRCAD India board features eminent individuals such as Dr. Vinod Bhandari, Chairman IRCAD India, and Dr. Mahak Bhandari, Vice President IRCAD India. IRCAD India is slated to commence operations in 2024.